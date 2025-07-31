The North of England’s largest First and Second World War event returns to Yorkshire with the Avro Lancaster RAF plane flying over the city of Doncaster.

Yorkshire Wartime offers a glimpse into what it was like to live through and serve in the wars of the 20th century.

The event will take place from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10, 2025 from 10am to 5pm and visitors can observe re-enacted battles by living history groups, a walk amongst ‘British Tommie’s’ of the First World War, ‘GI Joe’s’ from the beaches of Normandy, the Women’s Land Army of the Second World War to more recent conflicts.

There are also expected to be some of the largest and rarest military vehicles on display and during the daily vehicle parades.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster. (Pic credit: Wayne Waite)

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take place on Saturday and Sunday including the Avro Lancaster which is the most well known RAF heavy bomber of the Second World War. The timings have not been confirmed yet.

A First World War Living History will also be at the event where visitors can learn of the realities of life during warfare and meet re-enactors.

There will also be Second World War military vehicles and re-enactment groups portraying life from both sides of the war.

The main arena will have a timetable of events including a Second World War re-enactment battle and skirmishes along with tank and military vehicle parades throughout the day. The event will host a range of trade and vintage stalls featuring a variety of well-known militaria stockists, book stalls, second-hand equipment, clothing, games and toys and more.

A live entertainment throughout the day will take place in the main marquee including a 1940s party where music and dancing is revived. On Saturday there will be a ticketed event with a live band and a bar and food outlets.