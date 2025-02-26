Toxic Town: Eight-year-old Leeds actor to star in new Netflix drama alongside Jodie Whitaker and Robert Carlyle
Toxic Town is a new limited series on Netflix that dramatises the true story of the Corby poisonings that started decades ago, in the 1980s.
Set to hit the streaming site on Thursday (Feb 23), Toxic Town is the story of the people at the heart of the Corby poisonings.
It will focus on a group of mothers who took on a David and Goliath battle for justice after their children had developed birth defects and their battle to confront their town’s leadership about its alleged mismanagement of toxic waste materials.
Scarring Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Claudia Jessie, and Rory Kinnear, among others, traces the years of their fight as a terrible truth comes to the surface.
One rising star in the show is eight-year-old Ralph Falkingham from Leeds.
Ralph plays Connor at age four - the son of Whittaker's character, Susan McIntyre.
Ralph said: “I loved being part of Toxic Town, I had the time of my life on set and off set.
“I met so many people and my pretend mummy Jodie Whittaker was so much fun! I learnt so much from so many good actors and actresses.
“My favourite scene was where me and my friend Flynn got to be pushed around in a cart. We had lots of exciting scenes together and played such good brothers.”
The Leeds-born actor also said he was excited for everyone to see the show.
Toxic Town was created by BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne told Netflix the cast was “truly, company of dreams.
“I couldn’t believe that we were able to get these people, and that they were prepared to be part of this story,” he added. “And boy, did they all deliver.”
