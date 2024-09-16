Dozens of master furniture-maker Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson’s pieces are going to auction with one expected to fetch up to £10,000 in Yorkshire next week.

The carved oak figure of Mr Toad of Toad Hall - wearing a driving coat, scarf, hat, boots and goggles, on a square base with canted corners, carved with signature mouse - is just one of the dozens of Yorkshire Oak Mouseman going to the auction.

Ryedal Auctioneers will be selling 46 lots of Yorkshire Oak, including Mouseman, Squirrelman, Acornman and others, on Friday (Sept 20).

Ryedal Auctioneers' Charlotte Durston is pictured with a Workshop of Robert Mouseman Thompson of Kilburn - oak mantel clock, with circular dial and two elephants on a plinth base, carved with signature mouse. | Simon Hulme

The carved oak figure of Mr Toad of Toad Hall, is the most expensive of the Mouseman pieces with an estimate between £7,000 and £10,000.

Mouseman pieces, crafted by Robert Thompson and his successors, have become iconic symbols of Yorkshire's rich craftsmanship.

Known for the signature mouse carvings, these oak furniture pieces date back to the early 20th century and are closely tied to the village of Kilburn, North Yorkshire.

Today, Mouseman furniture is highly collectible, with original works fetching premium prices at auctions.

Ryedal Auctioneers' Charlotte Durston is pictured with items of Royal Worcester. | Simon Hulme

Thompson's legacy lives on in the skilled artisans who continue to produce these unique works, solidifying Mouseman's reputation as a hallmark of Yorkshire's artisan heritage.

Other pieces included in the auction are an oak mantel clock, with circular dial and two elephants on a plinth base, with an estimate between £5,000 and £8,000 and an oak rectangular double pin tray, carved with signature mouse, estimated to bring between £200 and £400.

It’s not only Mouseman going up for auction, other items include pieces from Royal Worcester.

Ryedal Auctioneers' Charlotte Durston is pictured with a Royal Worcester large pot pourri vase and cover, globular body painted with fruit on a mossy ground by John Freeman, above basketweave moulded base with gilt detail, the pierced outer cover with a crown and spire finial, signed 'Freeman'. | Simon Hulme