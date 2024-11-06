Tucked away on Pond Hill, overshadowed by Sheffield’s ever-changing skyline, sits a building that has defied the march of time - the Old Queen’s Head.

The Old Queen’s Head, with its black-and-white Tudor timber framing, is not only Sheffield’s oldest surviving domestic building but also a cherished monument to the city’s layered history.

Dating back to 1475, this unassuming structure started life as a hunting lodge for Sheffield Castle.

In its early years, the lodge played host to noblemen and hunters, offering respite during expeditions on the surrounding estate.

At a time when Sheffield was little more than a modest market town, this lodge would have been a symbol of status and privilege.

Its walls are steeped in stories, with some speculating a connection to Mary Queen of Scots, who was famously held captive in Sheffield Castle from 1570 to 1584.

While there’s no firm evidence she ever set foot inside the building, the association lingers, adding an air of intrigue to its history.

The 19th century saw the lodge reborn as a public house, adopting the name Old Queen’s Head, a nod to the Elizabethan era.

Since then, it has remained a cornerstone of Sheffield’s drinking culture, offering patrons not only a pint but also a glimpse into the city’s past.

Despite its transformation, the pub has retained much of its mediaeval charm.

Its Grade II listing protects its original timber structure, ensuring its architectural significance remains intact. Inside, exposed beams and antique furnishings transport visitors back centuries, while subtle modern touches ensure its comfort for contemporary guests.

The building’s resilience is remarkable. It has survived Sheffield’s industrial boom, wartime bombing raids, and decades of urban redevelopment, standing as a testament to the city’s commitment to preserving its heritage.

Today, the Old Queen’s Head is more than just a historical relic—it’s a thriving business under the ownership of WJS Pub Group, a company known for balancing tradition with innovation.

The pub caters to locals and tourists alike, offering hearty pub fare, a well-curated selection of ales, and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Its proximity to Sheffield’s transport hubs makes it a convenient stop for travellers, while its rich history draws those eager to experience a slice of the past.

As of August 2024, the landlady of the Old Queen's Head is Lorna Croker, who has expressed her honour in managing such a historic establishment.

In a previous interview she said: “"It's an absolute honour to be the landlady of such a historic, iconic pub. I love it here.

"My brother Stuart is a regular who's mad about the history, and when I first walked in six months ago I immediately thought this is the sort of pub I want. When I saw the job advertised, I couldn't resist.

"It's been great getting to know the regulars and learning more about the history.”

For those visiting Sheffield, the Old Queen’s Head offers a unique blend of history and hospitality.