The Spa in Scarborough has a rich history dating back centuries and hosts the annual science fiction convention.

The Scarborough Spa is a Grade II listed venue in South Bay for conferences, exhibitions, entertainment, live music and events along the Yorkshire coast.

The building was originally built around the source of Scarborough’s spa waters and is owned by North Yorkshire Council.

The Spa’s Grand Hall has 1,500 seats and hosts a variety of live entertainment including the Scarborough Spa Orchestra and the annual Scarborough Jazz Festival.

History of The Spa in Scarborough

During the 17th century, spa waters were found by Thomasin Farrer, the wife of one of Scarborough’s citizens, John Farrer.

She discovered the natural spring water under the cliff to the south of the town and the waters stained the rocks a russet colour, tasted slightly bitter and were thought to cure minor illnesses.

After spreading the word about the healing properties to friends and neighbours, the drinking spa waters became an accepted medicine.

It became very popular, as thousands of people visited the spa to benefit which helped grow the tourism of the southern part of Scarborough.

The original Scarborough Spa complex became a trendy attraction.

It was named ‘Spaw House’ until the early 19th century and was built on or near the site in the early 1700s.

It was a wooden structure where the waters were sold, dispensed and it provided basic amenities to visitors eager to try their curative effects. The water was also bottled and sold further afield.

By the middle of the 1700s, Scarborough was established as a seaside resort and a spa town, with horse racing on the beach, boating and sea-bathing.

It was one of the first areas to use bathing machines and in 1737, a major cliff fall destroyed the house and the wells.

In 1827, the Cliff Bridge opened and the Gothic Saloon was designed by Henry Wyatt and opened in 1839. It had a concert hall, garden, promenade and external area for orchestral concerts.

The landscape gardener and architect behind the grounds of Chatsworth House, Joseph Paxton, designed the complex that opened in 1858. It comprised a central assembly hall with adjoining galleries and outside, the sea wall was extended to encompass a double promenade and carriage road, a colonnade with shops, an open air bandstand and the prospect tower.

The first cliff tram in England was built in 1875 to provide additional access and remains in use today. In September 1876, the Spa saloon was destroyed in a fire, though it was restored and rebuilt by June 1879 and the new version was open to the public.

To this day, visitors can spot the 1880s architecture, scale and style of its Grand Hall, including the additions and alterations that were made.

A significant restoration project was carried out in the early 1980s to reinstate some original features and decorative styles.

The importance of music and entertainment was beginning to surpass interest in the spa waters by the 1880s.

Public consumption at the spa ceased in the late 1960s and current health and safety legislation prohibits public access to what remains of the well, located beneath the island, opposite the shops.