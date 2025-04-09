York charity seeks cat lovers to help its cause

A York cat charity is appealing for fellow feline lovers to join its team as fundraisers to champion its vital work helping cats and kittens in need.

Cats Protection North Yorkshire Cat Centre relies on the generosity of the local community as it cares for nearly 40 cats at a time, often taking in those that aren’t always easy to rehome through no fault of their own.

Fundraising volunteers are very much a part of the team, be it organising local events such as pub quizzes and gin tasting evenings to supermarket collections and community fayres.

Every £100 raised feeds 20 cats in care for 25 days, while £5 covers worming treatment for one cat to treat and prevent parasites. Some of the cats who come into care may not have seen a vet for some time, if ever, and consequently need numerous vet treatments to get back in tip top condition.

Amanda Keddie, Community Fundraising Volunteer Team Leader, said: “While many of the cats that come into us have been well-loved members of the family there is an increase in those being given up for financial reasons with long-term health conditions that have been left untreated. We do everything to ensure these cats are treated and given TLC so they can leave us healthy and happy to start their new lives.

“All this does add up and, like everyone, the North Yorkshire Cat Centre has been affected by the cost-of-living crisis, with expenses rising. Our fundraising volunteers do an amazing job reaching out to the community for support but this small team really could do with extra pairs of hands. It’s a fun way to make a difference to the lives of cats while making new friends and gaining experience.”

North Yorkshire Cat Centre currently has a number of long-stay cats that are awaiting new homes, with wonderfully bizarre names given to them by staff and volunteers: Among the cats who have been in care longer than average are:

Alan Bapmaster, eight months

Alan is a shy and timid boy who arrived in care after his owner developed allergies. After an unsettling time, he has been struggling to adjust to life in the centre and really needs a new owner with patience and understanding who will allow him time to come out of his shell and flourish in a quiet home.

Granny’s Little Secret, five

This poor male has already had three homes and is unsurprisingly finding it hard to trust humans and tends to hide away, making it difficult for potential adopters to notice him. A ginger prince, Granny’s Little Secret needs a quiet home where he can grow in confidence knowing it will be his forever home.

Grubby Denise, five

Grubby Denise got her name after arriving at the centre in a poor state. After some serious grooming and TLC she is back to her best. After a traumatic period, she now requires a quiet home without children, and a garden where she will she have the freedom to come and go as she pleases.