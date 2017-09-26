Humberside Police announces appointment of new Assistant Chief Constable

Humberside Police has today announced Chris Noble as its new Assistant Chief Constable.

Mr Noble joins the force from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, where he has worked across a variety of operational roles.

His most recent post was Commander for Belfast City, a role which involved leading more than 1,000 staff and holding responsibility for the operational areas of neighbourhood policing, emergency response and countering violent extremism.

Prior to his current posting he was a Temporary Assistant Chief Constable with responsibility for organisational performance and change, and criminal justice.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with new colleagues in Humberside," Mr Noble said.

"It’s a great honour and I look forward to playing my part in helping to deliver an outstanding service to our communities across the region.”

Chief Constable Lee Freeman said the appointment was good news for the force.

"Chris is a hugely talented and experienced officer, committed to improving the policing we provide to our communities," he said.

“I congratulate Chris on his appointment as Assistant Chief Constable and look forward to welcoming him to Humberside”.

Police and crime commissioner Keith Hunter said the appointment would further advance the structure of the new Chief Constable's management team after a deputy was appointed last week.

He said: "These forward thinking appointments are focused on delivering effective community policing and are indicative of a renewed confidence in Humberside Police.

"I look forward to working with the Chief and his new team to build upon that confidence and really deliver for the people of Humberside”.