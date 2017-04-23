Wolds Diary: Spring joy of being lost in the countryside

Life has been a little hectic over the last week but I have still had time to enjoy myself. I thought that the ground would be a little less muddy underfoot but I was sadly wrong, and several times this week have returned with the dogs and me in a muddy state.

Tuesday was a very busy day. I had an appointment in the morning and then a trip to York to the hospital, and I was pleased to be told I was in the clear. They are wonderful there.

The bridge of the River Derwent at Kirkham Priory. Picture by Sue Woodcock.

In the evening, I headed over to the Howardian Hills. I elected to go on the back roads and even got a bit lost but relished the beauty of spring in the countryside on the way.

I had been invited to speak to the WI at Brandsby. On the way, I found more by luck than planning, the stunning ruins of Kirkham Priory. Then I noticed the River Derwent nearby, and the beautiful bridge over it, with the river looking so tranquil. I carried on and got to the village hall early, so took a drive around and was thrilled to discover the most wonderful views over the Vale of York. I had not really discovered this part of Yorkshire before and to say I was impressed at its beauty is an understatement.

Everywhere there are sheep with lambs in the fields and the oil seed rape is in bloom exposing great tracts of land as a bright yellow carpet, interspersed with the fresh green of other crops, hedgerows, and trees.

The village hall at Brandsby is charming and soon the ladies of the WI arrived and I gave my talk.

The next morning, I went to see my doctor and later I went to help as a sidesperson at my church for a large funeral. The church was packed.

I was back at the church that same evening for a practice for the Flying Man concert at the church on May 5. Afterwards a few of us headed for some refreshment at a local hostelry, which was most welcome.

On Saturday, I prepared a salad, walked the dogs and then set off for the village of Clapham, in the Dales. I had been invited to the farewell party of good friends of mine, who are moving to pastures new. I used to keep some of my sheep on their field and I will miss them greatly when they move.

I arrived in time to hand over the salad I had made, unload a few bottles and then I caught up with all the news.

Sunday was a joyful time. It has become a tradition in our church that after the morning service on Easter Sunday, the choir sings the Hallelujah Chorus from the Messiah. We were joined by two visiting singers one of whom at least was from Lincoln, and it went pretty well. We also sang an introit and an anthem.

I was rather flattered to be sent good wishes by a lady, Mrs Mabel Nelson aged 104! She regularly reads this diary.

Then as soon as the service was over I dashed off and went to the beautiful cricket club at the village of Londesborough to keep score, but we soon realized the rain was not going to let up, and it was rained off.