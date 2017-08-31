YP Letters: Hot air from gas firm on climate fears

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

SO Third Energy will be hosting a drop-in session on Thursday at Kirby Misperton, to explain “why UK-produced gas and renewables together are important in addressing climate change”. This is dangerous stuff: Believe it at your peril.

At the present rate of increase, it is estimated that within nine years the global mean atmospheric CO2 content will have reached a point at which catastrophic events due to climate change are likely to become irreversible.

There is no chance that shale can generate a profit within this time scale: the operators are therefore, axiomatically, betting on massive unstoppable proliferation should first fracks reveal accessible reserves. The effect on global warming is clear.

According to Heriot-Watt’s John Underhill, the geology of the UK is such as to render it likely that the estimated commercially available shale resources might be much less than thought.

Meanwhile, ostrich-like, UKOG scares us with the information that imported gas could rise to 80 per cent of UK gas consumption by 2035 – 18 years away!

Professor Haszeldene of Edinburgh has commented “it will be .. difficult to match the low price of shipping imports of shale ... gas from the US”. “So even if the geology does not sink your economics, the extra UK costs will.”

A new fossil fuel industry in the UK cannot address climate change. The arguments are specious. We must abandon fracking, importing the gas we need while massively switching to renewables... and now!

Nelson a true British hero

From: Aled Jones, Southcliffe Road, Bridlington.

HOW many others, I wonder, were saddened to hear that the British left-wing, backed up by the Guardian newspaper, have demanded that Nelson’s Column in London be pulled down because Admiral Horatio Nelson was a so-called “white supremacist”. Can the Corbynists stoop much lower?

On Monday, October 21, 1805, my direct ancestor and the hundreds of other men who served on HMS Victory were risking their lives to liberate Europe from despotic French rule.

Without their considerable sacrifice there would probably be no free Europe today.

Now the deranged haters want to focus on what Lord Nelson didn’t do correctly, instead of honouring him for what he did correctly i.e. ensure a dictator would never rule over these fair islands.

My worry is that as cultural appropriation continues to gather momentum (GP Taylor, The Yorkshire Post, August 30), where will this leave our liberty and freedom in a few decades to come?

I can see us being ruled by a political elite hell-bent on destroying every aspect of Western Democracy in their jackbooted march to Utopian glory, which if Soviet Communism is anything to go by, is simply doublespeak for a glory of nihilism, a glory of poverty for all and a glory of a privileged, hierarchical, unelected “politburo” which arrogantly dictates every conceivable aspect of our daily lives.

At the end of the day, to rid each country of their own history (and heroes) makes it easier for Marxist one-worldism through standardisation.

In the prophetic words of George Orwell “Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past”.

Tree protests are peaceful

From: Peter Garbutt, Sheffield Green Party.

FOR many months, some Sheffield Labour MPs have been highlighting complaints by the council/Amey about the alleged behaviour of tree protesters when corresponding with their constituents.

In June 2015 residents on Wayland Road offered tea and cakes to workmen who arrived to fell some of their trees. STAG was formed shortly after and the campaign slogan is “Power to the Peaceful”.

It’s wrong for Labour MPs to seek to tarnish the reputation for peaceful protest STAG has built over the last two years.

The recent injunction verdict illustrates the way the campaign is conducted. In his report the judge said: “The defendants are opposed to the whole concept of a PFI contract and regard both the council and Amey with the utmost bitterness and distrust.”

But he went on to say “although not Amey’s employees with whom they have developed friendly relationships”.

The judge also said: “It is important to emphasise that the evidence before me, accepted by the council, is that the conduct of those engaging in this direct action has at all times been peaceful.”

Hundreds of constituents have contacted MPs to seek their support for a rethink of the council’s tree-felling programme. MPs could have stepped in to bring about genuine dialogue and mediation between the council and STAG.

Instead they have just closed ranks within the group of Labour-elected representatives that rule this city as a one party state – for now.

Losing trust

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

JEREMY Corbyn said during the election that Britain would have to leave the single market and customs union on leaving the EU. Now he wants a halfway house arrangement. Can we believe anything that he says any more?

Rude Tykes

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

YEARS ago, I used to have a young “tyke” working for me. He was mouthy and when I objected, called it “straight talking”. I called it rudeness. In my experience, Yorkshiremen often confuse the two.