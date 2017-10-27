Probe launched into cause of city centre blaze and explosion

A probe is underway into the cause of an underground blaze which caused an explosion after a manhole cover lifted and flames started shooting out as pedestrians walked by.

Pedestrians and passers-by were left shocked when flames started shooting out of a manhole cover close to the entrance to the Co-op on Glossop Road at around 9am today.

Shortly after the flames were spotted there was an explosion but nobody was injured.

The incident was captured on mobile phones by passers-by.

Firefighters and electrical engineers were alerted to the incident and the area was sealed off as a precaution.

An investigation into what caused the fire is now underway.

Northern Powergrid, the region’s electricity network distributer, said 37 customers have lost power following the blaze.

Engineers are aiming to restore their supply by 5pm.

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said: "At around 9am today we were contacted by the emergency services regarding a fault on our underground power network which had caused a manhole cover to lift and visible flames from the pavement in Glossop Road.

"No one was injured and the emergency services attended to secure the area.

“Our engineers attended, isolated the fault and are now investigating the cause and coordinating the necessary repairs to safely restore power by around 5pm today to our 37 customers who are currently affected.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we work to get their lights back on and reassure local people that faults like this are not a common occurrence.”