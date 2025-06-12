Amadeus and Psycho head to Leeds for two memorable concert events
Winner of eight Academy Awards® in 1984, including Best Picture, Milos Foreman’s sumptuous Amadeus tells the story of Vienna court composer, Antonio Salieri, and the envy that consumes him on discovering that the musical gifts he desires have been bestowed instead on a bawdy, vulgar and impish young composer, Mozart. Unable to ignore the genius of his rival's compositions, Salieri nevertheless plots to destroy him.
A soaring celebration of Mozart’s musical mastery, the film will see the Chorus and Orchestra of Opera North, conducted by Benjamin Pope, taking on the score, giving film fans the chance to hear the composer's amazing music live. The screening takes place on Thursday 30 October.
The following day, it is time to celebrate Hallowe'en with one of the most famous, and influential, thrillers ever made, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. What makes the film particularly nail-biting is Bernard Herrmann’s chilling soundtrack which will be performed on the night by the Orchestra of Opera North conducted by George Morton.
The haunting story begins with Marion Crane, a woman on the run after making a desperate decision. When a storm forces her to stop at the remote Bates Motel, she meets the shy but courteous manager, Norman Bates. What follows is a masterfully crafted descent into tension, secrets and terror that has captivated audiences for over six decades.
Tickets are available from today at operanorth.co.uk with an early bird discount offering 20% off the first 100 tickets booked before June 18.