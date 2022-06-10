Yorkshire is home to a variety of literary destinations dating back hundreds of years, spanning the whole region.

Locations vary from top Bronte fan spots near Bradford through to the skeleton of Moby Dick on the east coast.

Burton Constable Holiday Park has compiled a list of five unique, lesser known Yorkshire literary locations that are perfect for a summer getaway, particularly for the literature obsessed.

Autumn colours on the trees above Littlebeck on the North York Moors. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Penistone Crag - Bronte’s Wuthering Heights

Penistone Crag played a major role in Wuthering Heights.

It is known as the Ponden Kirk Fairy Cave due to its mysterious feel and is where Cathy and Heathcliffe famously meet.

It’s known locally for being the spot where the Bronte sisters went for walks and went to write.

Literary fans looking for hotspots can take a relaxing walk in the wild nature of the Yorkshire moors, while also staying away from crowds surrounding Haworth.

Tankersley/Hoyland - A Kestrel for a Knave

Taking a trip to Barnsley will offer another side of British literary history; A Kestrel for a Knave is one of the most famous books set in South Yorkshire written by Barry Hines.

You can stop off at other iconic landmarks mentioned in Hine’s novel - including a chip shop, Caspar’s, named after Billy for a literary lunch.

North York Moors - The Secret Garden

The North York Moors is the perfect spot to spend a day in nature, taking in the stunning scenery and observing beautiful wildlife.

Frances Hodgson Burnett was inspired by the bleak yet beautiful landscapes of the moors when writing The Secret Garden, which is set in a mysterious part of the moors.

Surprisingly, the original BBC adaptation of the book was actually filmed at Burton Constable Hall in Hull.

Burton Constable - Moby Dick

The Herman Melville classic was actually based on the East Yorkshire coastline, as it was the sperm whale skeleton washed up in Tunstall that inspired the famous story which was brought to Burton Constable Hall in 1856 - and is still there today.

Trustee of Burton Constable Holiday Park, Rodrica Straker, said: “With so many literary landmarks in the area, Yorkshire is an amazing place to visit for a holiday with some historical input. Taking in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside and coastline while learning about the authors inspired by the very same views gives everyone something to enjoy.”

East Yorkshire Coast - Lord of the Rings

J.R.R. Tolkien spent nearly 18 months in the East Riding of Yorkshire healing from trench foot during the First World War.