The UK's godfather of political comedy returns to stand-up after a long hiatus and brings his newest show, Gaffa Tapes, to the York Crescent on 29th September.

If you don’t know what Mark does, ask your parents. Mark’s now famous mix of standup, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.

Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years and, with a recent-ish step towards theatre in his last few shows, Mark is back to his finest stand-up form and anti-Tory sentiment.

In his time, he has won 8 awards for performing, 3 for human rights work… and 1 he invented for himself. He has made 6 series of the Mark Thomas Comedy Product and 3 Dispatches for Channel 4, made 5 series of the Manifesto for Radio 4, written 5 books and 4 playscripts, curated and authored 2 art exhibitions with artist Tracey Moberly and was commissioned to write a show for the Royal Opera House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

He has forced a politician to resign, changed laws on tax and protest, become the Guinness Book of Records world-record holder for number of protests in 24 hours, taken the police to court three times and won (the fourth is in the pipeline),