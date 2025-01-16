Do you understand the full impact of the budget on your farming business?

H&H Land & Estates and H&H Insurance Brokers invite farmers and landowners to a series of Rural Roadshows across the North in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the farming industry struggles to adjust to the changes to Inheritance Tax relief announced in the recent Budget, H&H Land & Estates and H&H Insurance Brokers have joined forces to invite farmers and landowners to join them at a series of Rural Roadshows.

Strategically placed in two locations in the North West and another two in the North East, the H&H Roadshows will offer expert explanations and advice on the best way to plan for IHT and Stamp Duty changes, and to secure maximum grant support and insurance protection for your farming business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H&H Roadshows in the North East will take place on Tuesday, February 4: Holiday Inn, Scotch Corner, Darlington, Richmond DL10 6N and Thursday, February 6: Chester-le-Street Cricket Club, Ropery Lane, Chester-le-Street DH3 3PF.

H&H Land & Estates Managing Director, Tim Sedgewick

Attendance is completely free, and guests will be offered a complimentary Pie & Pea Supper as well as a wealth of food for thought.

Focussing principally on the post-Budget potential threats to farmers and landowners, along with advice on the current support schemes to help ensure a business’s sustainable future, these Roadshows will also include presentations and strategies to effectively navigate the major changes in:

Inheritance Tax - how the latest budget measures could influence your estate planning and strategies to secure your assets for future generations.Stamp Duty Land Tax – exploring the implications of Stamp Duty Land Tax changes on property transactions and land management.Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) & Reduced Payments – discussing the replacement of BPS payments and the alternative government schemes available to support farmers and landowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, to help farmers safeguard their business, Corinne Cooper, Account Executive at H&H Insurance Brokers, will provide valuable insights into effectively managing risks during uncertain times with customised insurance solutions. Corrine commented, “Uncertainty is an inherent part of farming, but with the right approach to risk management and tailored insurance solutions, you can protect your business and ensure its resilience for the future.”

H&H Land & Estates MD, Tim Sedgewick, will host the Roadshow evenings and speaking in advance he said:

“The Budget changes to IHT relief for farming businesses have created a significant potential threat to farmers and landowners already facing a raft of serious challenges to their economic sustainability, and what is evident is that it is imperative that every farming enterprise of whatever size, must plan properly for the future.

As land agents and rural insurance brokers, we want to offer our farmers and landowners knowledge and reassurance on these crucial issues, and we hope our roadshow evenings will create a positive social occasion our guests can share with friends and likeminded farming people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the sessions starting promptly at 7:00 pm, For more information and to register, please visit:

Holiday Inn, Scotch Corner - https://tinyurl.com/mwjdwc6b