All Creatures Great and Small: Return of Callum Woodhouse as Tristan on Channel 5 series leaves fans emotional
In the third episode of All Creatures Great and Small series 5, viewers saw the return of a popular character as Siegfried received a surprise telegram from Tristan, played by Callum Woodhouse.
In the latest episode, which aired on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Siegfried and Tristan had an emotional reunion and Siegfried makes a promise to himself which he is going to struggle to keep.
However, Siegfried’s promise is already in jeopardy when Tristan unexpectedly hijacks the day and drags everyone to the Drovers after the service. He told stories of his antics in Cairo and Farmer Biggins is confronted by Siegfried over his treatment of a sick goat.
All Creatures Great and Small fans react to the return of Tristan
“I do like this programme. Extremely well written and brilliant actors.” - Sue Stewart
“Absolutely love this show.” - Pauline Davany
“Thoroughly enjoyed it last night, a mixture of feelings, laughing and crying. I think Siegfried is going through the male menopause (lol). He cracks me up when he loses it with Tristram. Superb casting and writing thank you. I still remember the old series with Christopher Timothy and this is on parr with the original!” - Merle Watson
“Cracking episode!” - Paula Wallace
“Great to see Tristan back!!” - Denise Leech
“Brilliant. I absolutely love it, never miss it.” - Brenda Sword
“All together again, love it!” - Elizabeth Kendall
“Even though it's a drama I confess I had something in my eye when Tris returned. Just shows the quality of the writing and acting.” - Liz Chew
“Awe just got to love Tristan but I do expect by the look he had in this scene there’s something he’s not telling.” - Lynn Ogilvie
“It was marvellous, some parts made me sniffle.” - Iris Spence-Sibley
“Tristan in a uniform... Glad he's back though.” - Cath Whitehurst
“This is our programme of the week , wonderful thank you x.” - Kate Ramsden
“I can't wait to see the old Tristan creep back in. This is a mature, war-hardened man. I hope not all of his mischief is gone!!!” - Crystal Petru
“Castle Tristan does not look the same.” - Christina Armacost
“Tristan will always be Peter Davison for me.” - Donna Coulson
“Wonderful episode. When it ended I thought no…it was too short! Great to see Tristan!” - Sharyn Timms
“Love this series, great to see Tristan back.” - Rosalind Thomas
“Love the show, good to see Tristan back.” - Linda Wild
“Brilliant as ever! Wonderful to watch something with no swearing in it also. It’s easy to say just don’t watch the programs, but so many brilliant dramas are spoiled by constant bad language now! Sorry for the rant! I fully understand that others may not agree!” - Elaine Parish
“Best reunion ever, so glad Tristan is back.” - Lindsay Longley
“What’s all this then?! Tristan is all grown-up - he looks so mature and dashing in his uniform. Such an emotional reunion.” - Corinne Board
“Just watched this episode, had a few tears, love this series.” - Jane Craze
“It was great,Tristan is such a cheeky chappie!and the meeting at the station was so emotional, great acting.can’t wait for next week.” - Jennifer Bishop
“I totally love this programme and yes it did bring tears to my eyes.” - Pat Bushell
“Tears just tears, absolutely fantastic. Welcome home Tristan, I never want ACGAS to ever end.” - Tracey Marshall
“Fabulous episode. Very emotive. Crying one minute and laughing the next. Bravo to everyone at ACGAS.” - Angie Stock
“Quite a relief that Tristan is alive! So touching that the Farnon brothers reunited again. Samuel West is a great true actor.” - Marie Velarde
