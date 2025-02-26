On Britain’s Got Talent Leeds comedian and impressionist Will Burns impressed judges and hosts Ant and Dec who pressed the golden buzzer - here’s the reaction from the public.

Will Burns, 24, has been a huge fan of the ITV series Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) for 18 years of his life, so much so that he has had BGT-themed birthday parties and bedroom.

The Leeds comedian’s first audition had many surprise impressions including the BGT and Gogglebox narrators.

The audience went wild in the end and chanted ‘press the Gold’ until Ant and Dec ran over to the panel and pressed the golden buzzer for Will.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attend the Britain's Got Talent. (Pic credit: Nigel Roddis / Getty Images)

Viewers react to Leeds comedian Will Burns golden buzzer audition on Britain’s Got Talent

“He well deserved that golden buzzer. Peter Dicksons voice was spot on.” - Michael Otty

“So much better than yet another singer getting the buzzer. Takes real guts to stand there and deliver a comedy/ impression act. Well done.” - Nicki Murphy

“Excellent. Could have watched him for longer, pleased he's got the Golden buzzer!” - Debby Richardson

“His impressions were spot on and he linked them all up so perfectly. It was funny and entertaining and he seems like a genuinely nice guy too! I think he has a good chance of going all the way, rather than a singer or an unfunny comedian winning it.” - Paul D

“Anyone chopping onions?” - Freya Wilson

“I loved him, my favourite act tonight. Well deserved golden buzzer.” - Sarah Louise O'Rourke

“Well deserved and it's time for an impressionist to win BGT.” - Rhodri Webber

“I hope that he wins as far as I can remember an impressionist hasn't won yet, Will could be the first. Good luck Will.” - Charlie Bayley

“I loved his reaction when Ant and Dec came running out. "No!" What fun. Even though I'm unable to assess the impressions, because I'm on the other side of the pond, I enjoyed his energy and I could see that he had the audience thoroughly enthralled.” - Mike Jaqua

“Great impressions. I knew Ant and Dec would push that button. He deserved it. Can't wait to see him again.” - Sophie Baker

“My favourite tonight, along with the young magician, who also deserved the golden buzzer in my opinion.” - Allie Meek

“I'm American, but still got most of the references & laughed. Well done Ant & Dec.” - Polina Kaganovich

“My theatre partner - my friend. Words cannot describe this journey. Love ya!” - Sarah Bishop

“Very funny and clever guy! He may well win this.” - Christina Strachan

“Amazing start to the series!!” - Kelly Armstrong

“Absolutely amazing. I would love Will to win even better because he is from Leeds. So deserving of the golden buzzer. Let’s see an impressionist win BGT.” - Elizabeth Wood

“Well Deserved Golden Buzzer xx Spot On With His Impressions xxx His Big Brother Impression was Incredible xx My Winner So Far xxx” - Kerri Macfarlane

“Fantastic performance so well deserved good luck in the next round.” - Kay Fisher

“Was lucky enough to see this live and it was incredible, so glad ant and Dec did that.” - Matt Leeson

“You just have to love this guy.” - Libba Holman Parker

“I got a strong feeling that he will win. He is very talented. Fantasic sense of humour.” - Natalie Israel

“Will is such an amazing and talented young man and honestly deserved to get that golden buzzer, I hope he wins that would be fabulous xx” - Paula Clayton

“Loved him. I love an impressionist. There’s not enough of them around anymore.” - Gill Pryce

“What an amazing performance! I love his act that really impresses everyone! Ant's and Dec's reactions are priceless!” - Anne-France Chaudois-Mokrani

“So difficult to do but this young man has got such talent. His script was just perfect and made it look so easy up on stage ..gotta have a great career ahead stand up comedy must be the hardest entertaining to do.” - Veronica Johansson

“Best impressionist since Mike Yarwood. Well done, you'll go far.” - Yvonne Jones-Lyon

“Wish he'd been on for longer. Well deserved golden buzzer. Such a funny guy, great impressions. Hope he does well in the live shows, would love to see him on the variety show.” - Sonia Lemon

“Brilliant lad and spot on with his impressions. When he said to Ant & Dec “Thank you. You have just changed my life.” - Amanda Hodgson

“There are some of us who didn’t get most of the impressions because we are not familiar with England's programs and performers. But the citizens and judges did and thats what counts. Congratulations!!!” - Mary Donahue

“Loved him, what a laugh reminds me of good old fashioned comedy. I just can't beat it, glad he got the buzzer.” - Cherry Jackson

“Fantastic even for me that I’m from another country. I didn't recognize all the voices but some yes and his lines were brill too.” - Marina Terrosi

“Loved him & so humble.” - Karen Trinder

“How many of us cry when we see others so happy? I'm the first one and everyone always says I'm a hard assed person. Little do they know…” - Bernice Sharon Smith