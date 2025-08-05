A Yorkshire Dales resident has shared what it was like to be an extra on the set of the 2003 film Calendar Girls starring Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Celia Imrie and Penelope Wilton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calendar Girls is a comedy film based on a true story of a group of middle-aged women from Yorkshire who produced a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research in April 1999 after the husband of a Women’s Institute (WI) members dies from cancer.

The film stars an ensemble cast headed by Helen Mirren and Julie Walter, along with Linda Bassett, Annette Crosbie, Celia Imrie, Penelope Wilton, Geraldine James, Harriet Thorpe and Philip Glenister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The filming took place in the summer of 2002 and was shot in and around the village of Kettlewell as well as Buckden, Burnsall, Conistone, Ilkley, Settle, Linton, Malham, Skipton, Westminster and Ealing in London.

Julie Walters and Maggie Holroyd. (Pic credit: Maggie Holroyd)

Kettlewell resident, Maggie Holroyd, 76, was asked to be an extra on the film where she met the cast and crew.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ms Holroyd said.

“One day we were having lunch at the fountain at Linton and scouts were looking for extras. We had our photographs taken and we were called for various scenes.

“We had to sign a contract and we were paid £45.10 each day and I was an extra at Kilnsea Show which was re-enacted in Burnsall and other scenes in Kettlewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WI tent scene shows actress Celia Imrie. (Pic credit: Maggie Holroyd)

“There were trailers in the car park which delivered meals on the days we were called to be extras.

“It took so long to set up a scene before the stars arrived that we got to know the camera men, the substitutes and the production manager, Lee.

“Some of the stars were more down to earth than others but still posed for photographs which was nice.

“They organised a special evening with a red carpet at the Plaza Cinema in Skipton where we saw the film while the premiere was in London at the same time, so that was really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-ins for Julie Walters and Helen Mirren. (Pic credit: Maggie Holroyd)

The acting job involved walking around the set and it gave Ms Holroyd a chance to chat to the cast and crew.

“We were told to walk around the fair with the tent where the WI [group] was,” she said.

“It took so long, each scene we had to walk, then go back to where we were, then walk again and back to where we were. So you had plenty of time to chat to everybody and get to know people.

Wilkinson's garage. (Pic credit: Maggie Holroyd)

“They had a small van down there and there must have been around 200 extras and camera men etc. That produced the Sunday lunch for everyone. It was really quite remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody loved it because it’s so much more of a community in the Dales and Helen Mirren visited the garage, the people at the garage are very down to earth, everybody is.

“We treated them with respect and as if they were any one of us. Helen Mirren stayed in the village, she stayed at the Devonshire Arms. They were very friendly.

“It’s quite nice to remember some of the things that we did all those years ago, how young we were.”

The filming enhanced the tourism in the area.

“There was one scene set in the shop and it did bring a lot of business [all over] Kettlewell because people were wanting to see where it was filmed,” Ms Holroyd said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were things for people to see, they weren’t taken away, whereas in Grassington where they do All Creatures Great and Small, everything is taken off.