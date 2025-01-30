The Apprentice is back for series 19 and the contestants include Yorkshire hair transplant consultant Carlo Brancati who will be competing for Sir Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Business tycoon Lord Sugar will reprise his position as judge alongside his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE on The Apprentice.

18 new candidates are battling it out for the opportunity to win Lord Sugar’s investment and mentorship.

The candidates include Carlo Brancati, from Middlesbrough, who has made a career out of building up people’s self-esteem by offering hair loss consultations and advice.

Carlo Brancati The Apprentice 2025. (Pic credit: BBC / Naked / Ray Burmiston)

Who is Carlo Brancati?

Mr Brancati is looking for guidance and funding to expand and grow his business as a hair transplant consultant.

He was inspired after having gone through the process himself and made it his goal to find the best hair transplant clinics as simple and effective as possible.

He has a master’s degree in psychology as well as sales experience.

When asked what his biggest business success is to date, he told the BBC: “My biggest success is establishing myself as a trusted hair transplant consultant, gaining the confidence of hair loss sufferers, leading hair transplant surgeons worldwide, and leading hair loss product companies.

“With over 30 million views and nearly 30k followers on social media, I’ve built a strong personal brand that resonates with people and industry professionals alike.”

He has devised a business plan to develop a user-friendly online platform which connects patients with the most prestigious hair transplant clinics internationally.

“The platform will solve the challenge of navigating a crowded market, where many clinics claim to be the best, by providing a trusted, easy-to-use resource for comparing clinics, accessing expert advice, and making well informed decisions about hair restoration,” Mr Brancati said.

“I hope to challenge and prove to myself that I can overcome my perfectionist tendencies. I set extremely high standards for myself, but I want to learn to embrace imperfections and focus on progress.

“This of course will be my biggest challenge in the dynamic environment of The Apprentice!”

Mr Brancati revealed why he deserves Lord Sugar’s investment: “I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my journey has been defined by relentless dedication and self-taught expertise.