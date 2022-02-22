The popular radio show host is broadcasting live from Britain's Highest Pub for his special birthday show.

Chris explained on social media how they were supposed to be getting a train to Darlington before driving to the Tan Hill Inn, but train cancellations meant it proved somewhat tricky.

The team got on a train heading to Sheffield but then actually had to get off at Chesterfield, before getting a car to Leeds. They then managed to get another car to take them to the pub, but arrived some hours after they had originally planned.

In a video posted on his show's Facebook page, Chris says they had left at 10.30am and were still travelling at 4pm.

The show is being broadcast live from 6.30am until 10am this morning (Feb 22) and will feature Oasis tribute band Noasis, after their legendary lock in last year.

Back in November, customers arrived one Friday night to watch the tribute band's gig only to find that Storm Arwen made landfall during the show and left staff, customers and musicians all trapped in the pub for three days.

When asked if he'd like to be stuck in a pub with an Oasis tribute band, Liam Gallagher answered: "I'm actually jealous. I'm always trying to get a lock in."