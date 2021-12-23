The Yorkshire TV star, who is married to rugby league player Richie Myler, will join Jules Hudson from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire for a festive special.

The pair will be joined around the tree by Nicholson brothers Rob and Dave from Cannon Hall Farm, plus special guests including JB Gill, stars from The Yorkshire Vet and Reuben Owen from Our Yorkshire Farm.The show is produced by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, and Helen said it's one of the reasons why she has worked so late into her pregnancy.

She said: “I love the farm family and working with the Daisybeck team, which is why I agreed to work so late in my pregnancy, it’s always great fun."

Helen Skelton at Cannon Hall Farm

And while it may be cold outside but Helen and Jules are on hand with some heart-warming stories from the farm.

Rob and Dave Nicholson take a trip to Sweden trip to meet the people who's lives depend on reindeer, JB Gill finds out how baubles are made and farm chef Tim Bilton has the best tips to prevent those last-minute Christmas dinner disasters.

Little farmer Joe Trofer-Cook gets a surprise Christmas present, while there are also some special surprises for some of the farm family and a glass of Christmas fizz.

Helen Skelton is due to give birth on New Year's Eve

Rob Nicholson said: “It’s been a great year for us with our TV work and we really are a family with the team at Daisybeck and Helen and Jules and JB. It’s a cracking show and we hope to bring some festive cheer."