There will be eight TV specials airing around Christmas Day including the Yorkshire-based All Creatures Great and Small and the Gavin and Stacey reunion - here’s everything you need to know.

There are a few Christmas specials coming up this year that will make you feel cosy and festive such as Yorkshire’s favourite veterinary series All Creatures Great and Small and Call The Midwife.

Anne Madeley will return to the Yorkshire Dales-based series as Mrs Hall as well as Samuel West as Siegfried, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan.

Whether you are a fan of family shows or science fiction, there is something for everyone. Doctor Who returns for its popular Christmas special with Ncuti Gatwa reprising the role of The Doctor, as well as Nicola Coughlan starring as Joy Almondo, Joel Fry as Trev Simpkins and Steph de Whalley as Anita Benn.

The All Creatures Great and Small cast: Nicholas Ralph, Patricia Hodge, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West. (Pic credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

There are also some shows returning after a long break such as Gavin and Stacey, the last episode on Christmas Day in 2019 ended with a shocking cliffhanger, and Outnumbered which last aired an episode on Boxing Day in 2016.

Below is a list of all special episodes airing around Christmas Day this year.

List of Christmas specials airing in 2024

Gavin & Stacey

Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays The Doctor on Doctor Who. (Photo by Chris Delmas / via Getty Images)

The highly anticipated trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special has been released.

The last scene of the show saw Nessa declare her love for Smithy by going down on one knee and proposing to him.

Since then, a lot has been going on such as another road trip to Essex for Stacey and her family and Nessa has started a new business venture, while Neil the Baby is old enough to start an apprenticeship with his dad, Smithy.

The episode will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

The cast of Gavin and Stacey. (Pic credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Call The Midwife

The festive episode is set in Christmas 1969, and the town is hosting a funfair and carol concert to lift spirits as the spread of influenza reaches Nonnatus House.

There are also growing concerns after a prisoner escaped after a string of burglaries.

The episode will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 8pm and Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7.30pm.

All Creatures Great and Small

Earlier this month, Channel 5 released this preview of the upcoming Christmas special: “Skeldale House prepares for Christmas – and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available.

“Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal.

“Meanwhile, Tristan is given an important Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) mission involving pigeons. Tristan is underwhelmed by the task and Siegfried sends him to Enoch Sykes, a cantankerous pigeon fancier. Tristan’s attempt to win over Enoch’s trust doesn’t go to plan.

“Helen and James prepare for Jimmy's birthday tea at Heston Grange, but Helen has to deal with some family disagreements.

“When the fox needs veterinary help, Siegfried faces a difficult decision as to how best to care for the animal, whilst also looking after Mrs Hall.”

The episode will air on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

Doctor Who

The Christmas special episode, written by acclaimed Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies, is titled ‘Joy to the World’. A new character, Joy, played by Nicola Coughlan, will check into a London hotel in 2024 but she is set to discover a secret doorway to the Time Hotel.

She will bump into danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor on her journey and the Doctor will encounter a familiar enemy.

It will air on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer but it will also be available on Disney+.

Outnumbered

The official premise of the episode reads: “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas and share some unwelcome news with their children.

“But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

The episode will air on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 9.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

An official teaser trailer has been released and the BBC said: “The highly-anticipated feature-length film sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions - which proves justified when Wallace creates a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.

“As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

The episode will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 6.10pm.

Death in Paradise

The official BBC teaser reads: “When holiday maker Stuart Fullwell (Marcus Brigstocke), fresh from performing karaoke dressed as Santa, is found shot dead on the beach by a young boy Ollie - son of Jamie (Jim Howick) - the Saint Marie police team kick into action.”

The episode will air on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Beyond Paradise

The synopsis of the episode reads: “Whilst home alone watching family videos, Bob encounters a surprise visitor - his late wife’s ghost, Linda, who has a haunting demand: get out.

“When there’s a second unsettling encounter and writing on a mirror, Humphrey and the team are called in to investigate. Esther is deeply sceptical, but Humphrey is more than happy to dive into his first haunting. Surely there’s a rational explanation?”