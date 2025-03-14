Comic Relief, Virdee and Protection: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, March 15, including Comic Relief, Virdee and Protection.

Lady Gaga at the BBC (Saturday 15/03/25, BBC Two, 8.30pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

We’re going gaga for Gaga. Following the transmission of Inside the Chaos, in which she’s interviewed by journalist Mark Savage, we’re being treated with another chance to see clips from the archive in Lady Gaga at the BBC at 9pm.

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee and Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt in Virdee. Picture: BBC /Magical Society/David Gennard

The broadcasts tie in with her forthcoming 39th birthday and the release of her album Mayhem, which was snapped up by fans last week, and is just another in a long line of successes for the performer born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta on March 28, 1986, in New York.

She claims to have been studious, and began piano lessons at the age of four, later stating: “I don’t know exactly where my affinity for music comes from, but it is the thing that comes easiest to me.” So easy, in fact, that she gained early entrance to New York University’s Collaborative Arts Project 21, at the age of just 17.

She dropped out in her second year to focus on her music career, and although she enjoyed some early success, her personal life was in disarray; she’s since discussed being raped at 19, crediting her friends, family and doctors with helping her through such a traumatic period.

In 2006, inspired by the Queen song Radio Ga Ga, Stefani became Lady Gaga, and began to shape her flamboyant stage persona with help from performance artist Lady Starlight; mainstream success followed two years later with the release of her debut album The Fame, which included the blockbusting single Poker Face.

It’s been 17 years since that breakthrough, and Gaga certainly hasn’t been a flash in the pan; even bonkers rumours about her, including one that suggested she was a man, haven’t slowed her down. If anything, they’ve made her more popular.

“(I’ve) been used to lies being printed about me since I was 20 years old,” she once told Bill Gates on Netflix’s What’s Next? The Future, later adding in an interview on CNN’s 60 minutes that her “fans don’t care and neither do I.”

What they do care about are her music and acting roles. Gaga’s songs sell in their millions, while her charisma and obvious ability to turn herself into other characters have earned her numerous plaudits, including a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star is Born; she won the Academy Award for Best Song for the unforgettable track Shallow, which she performs with Cooper in the film.

Unlike Ally, the singer she plays in the movie, it seems that Gaga has found lasting happiness. After enduring what she describes as “challenging relationships”, she’s now engaged to entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky – thanks to her mother Cynthia, who introduced the couple after meeting him via her daughter’s non-profit Born This Way Foundation, which she co-runs.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband’, and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’”, she told US Vogue last year. “I could never have imagined that my mom… found the most perfect person for me.”

No doubt when the time comes, we’ll all be going gaga over the wedding dress too.

Protection (Sunday 16/03/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Siobhan Finneran is no stranger to acclaimed police dramas – she played Clare, the sister of Sarah Lancashire’s no-nonsense Sgt Catherine Cawood, in Happy Valley.

So, expectations are high as she takes centre stage in her own new drama series Protection, especially as it also has echoes of Line of Duty as it dives into the realms of corruption and conspiracies.

Siobhan stars as DI Liz Nyles, who works in the secretive and high-stakes world of witness protection (hence the title).

One of the informants she’s currently guarding is former criminal Jimmy McLennan (Kris Hitchen), who is due to testify against his old boss Eddie Crowther (Alec Newman), the head of a major organised crime group which has so far evaded prosecution.

That’s a big responsibility, and it’s not like Liz can switch off at home either. As Siobhan explains: “[She’s ] a woman in her fifties with a 16-year-old daughter, and she’s just become a full-time carer to her dad. Like hundreds of thousands of women, Liz is trying to keep a balance between personal and professional, so hopefully her character will resonate with loads of people – until that all gets blown up of course!”

The normally dutiful Liz starts living dangerously when she embarks on an affair with junior colleague DS Paul Brandice (Barry Ward).

Siobhan says: “DS Paul is a new officer in the protection unit, he’s fun and makes a play for her and she falls for it. It’s a bit of fun for both sides even though she knows it’s morally wrong, then feelings come into play. Like a lot of people, she’s probably quite lonely, going home to a teenager and an elderly parent, so she did something just for her as a bit of an escape.”

It soon turns out though that Liz is risking more than just being hurt. When one of her safehouses is attacked, accusations start flying that someone in the unit has been passing information to Crowther, and Liz starts to wonder if Paul is behind the leak – and if he was using her all along.

So, when the formidable DCI Hannah Wheatley (Katherine Kelly) is brought in to investigate the incident, Liz launches her own unofficial inquiry…

As Siobhan, whose other credits range from Downton Abbey to Benidorm, points out, it’s a gripping start: “When I read the first episode, within minutes, there’s a big event, a major disaster that draws you in immediately. From early on you’re ready to go on a journey with Liz to find out what’s going on. It’s a great hook and the story is so complex…

“Sometimes people do something totally out of character and hope it works out for the best, but she ends up completely compromised. It’s a great premise.”

The good news for anyone who can’t wait to find out what happens next is that the second episode can be seen on Monday, as Liz tries to learn more about Paul.

Virdee (Monday 17/03/25, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It may be dark and foreboding, but Virdee has heart – provided, in the most part, by the relationship between its central character, detective Harry, and his nurse wife Saima.

The latter is played by Aysha Kala, who you may previously have seen in Shameless, Indian Summers and The Doll Factory.

“It was really exciting to see a show that was predominately South Asian talent that existed in a world that felt really well rounded and had a lot of dramatic impact and wasn’t just about the family,” says a breathless Kala, when asked what attracted her to the series. “I just loved that we do touch on lots of cultural topics, but we also go into a world that is completely heightened and exciting.”

However, what she didn’t do is read the books by AA (Amit) Dhand on which the plot is based: “I made a conscious decision not to. From quite early on, I got the feeling that this was going to be a collaborative process and that we were going to create a world based on Amit’s book, as there’s a lot of things that are different in the show compared to the books.

“My mum had already read them and gave me some useful tips; she also said Saima was an incredible character. I often read scripts and feel that some of the female characters don’t have a lot of ‘umph’ to them, but my mum straight away said that this one has got some umph and that she’s a good one!”

As those who have followed the series – which reaches its thrilling conclusion this week – will know, Saima is a strong woman, and she’ll have to be to cope with what happens to those she cares about before the end credits roll.

“The show hops genres in a really interesting way, and I think Saima starts very much in a family drama, but where she ends the show is almost close to a horror, crime gangster drama,” explains Kala. “Her whole world flips upside down. The thing I love about her is that she has such a sense of who she is and what she can handle, so she takes everything in her stride.

“That’s not to say it doesn’t affect or change her as I think she’s massively changed by the end, but she’s such a strong person that she can deal with all of this. I think it’s one of those things where you don’t know what you can deal with until you’re put in a certain situation and actually, she realises she’s stronger than she really knew she was.”

Thankfully, not everything is dark about the programme – the folk of Bradford, where the series was filmed, made sure of that.

“We had a really warm welcome!” smiles the actress. “I felt there was a real buzz about filming in Bradford and when we were filming out and about, people would always be interested in what we were doing. It has such an amazing buzz to it.

“Bradford is the biggest part of the show, so I really hope we’ve done it justice!”

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson (Tuesday 18/03/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

In 2019, the two-part documentary Leaving Neverland aired on Channel 4 in the UK and HBO in the USA. It featured the stories of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed to have been sexually abused by the singer and ‘king of pop’ Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50.

The documentary was critically acclaimed, winning a prestigious Emmy Award, but it also sparked a fierce backlash.

Michael Jackson’s estate denied the allegations, issuing a statement saying: “Leaving Neverland isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death. The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact. These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by these two admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge.”

There was also criticism from some of Jackson’s fans, who rallied to defend the singer – some even staged a protest outside Channel 4’s London headquarters.

In a statement to Variety in 2019, Channel 4 defended its decision to air Leaving Neverland, saying: “It is in the public interest to allow these individuals to tell of their interactions with Michael Jackson.

“He was of course a high-profile figure whose work still entertains millions of people but who was previously accused of child sex abuse. Viewers will make their own judgment about the testimony of the two victims interviewed in the film when it airs.”

Now, Channel 4 is returning to the controversial subject with the follow-up documentary, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson.

According to distributor Sphere Abacus: “Filmed over five years with full access to Wade, James, their families and legal teams, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson tells the story of a difficult journey and its many twists, turns and setbacks.”

It will no doubt once again stir up controversy about Jackson, who began performing with his siblings, the Jackson Five at the age of just six, and was still only 11 when they released their first US number one, I Want You Back, in 1969.

Ten years later, he became a solo star thanks to the success of his album Off the Wall, while 1984’s Thriller became one of the biggest albums of all time. Add in follow-ups Bad and Dangerous, and it’s estimated that he’s sold 500 million records worldwide, making him the world’s best-selling solo artist.

However, along with the chart success came increased press speculation about his changing appearance and personal life. Then in 1993, he was accused of child abuse – he denied the allegations and the case was settled out of court. In 2005, he was tried and acquitted of further child sexual abuse allegations.

Now this documentary updates viewers on Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s quest to have their claims heard in court, and also hears how they have dealt with the reaction to the original film.

Billy Monger: The Race is On for Comic Relief (Wednesday 19/03/2025, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

It considered the “ultimate test of human endurance” and for most ordinary people, just completing an Ironman race seems like an impossible feat.

But Billy Monger is no ordinary person.

After losing both of his legs in a near-fatal Formula 4 racing accident at Donington Park in 2017, Billy has regularly inspired millions through his strength and determination.

He has since moved into broadcasting, featuring in BBC series Celebrity Race Across the World and completing Billy’s Big Challenge in 2021, when he overcome the unpredictable British elements and the odds to walk, cycle and kayak 140 miles across England and raise more than £3million for Comic Relief.

In 2024, Billy from Charlwood, Surrey, faced arguably his biggest challenge yet, as he looked to become the youngest double amputee to complete the annual Ironman World Championship in Hawaii in October.

He said his challenge on the gruelling 140.6-mile course (a 2.4-mile swim in the Pacific Ocean, a 112-mile bike ride through rugged terrain, and a full 26.2-mile marathon across scorching lava fields) was “going to push me to my physical and mental breaking points”.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before,” he added. “I’ve never run a marathon, never tried to cycle 112 miles or swam in the ocean.

“Add the heat and humidity of Hawaii to it all and there’s just so many factors to deal with. I know this is going to take every single bit of effort that I’ve got in me to get it done.”

Not content with just completing the course, the 25-year-old was also hoping to set the Ironman world championship record for a double leg amputee.

This documentary follows the countdown to Billy’s toughest challenge yet as he undergoes 12 months of intensive training and relentless preparation, changing every part of his lifestyle, constantly pushing his body further and further through a relentless training regime. Will all of his hard work pay off?

Billy is not just doing the challenge for himself, he is once again hoping to raise money for Comic Relief, having seen first-hand what a difference the public’s donations make to people who are facing their own daily struggles.

“With every mile I cover, I’m hoping to raise as much as I can for those who need it most,” he adds

If you followed Billy’s extraordinary efforts in the news last year, you’ll probably already know the outcome of his adventure in Hawaii.

But, even after this latest gruelling challenge, he doesn’t seem to be stopping there.

“Who knows what’s up next for me?” said Monger, who has said he still dreams of racing in Formula One.

“What challenges exceed this? I don’t know. Motorsport has been my passion since a young age, it’s what I know, so I would definitely not rule anything out from a motorsport perspective.

“But, equally, I’ve quite liked being my own engine, which is what Ironman and triathlon has all been about.”

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Thursday 20/03/25, 5, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

There’s good news for fans of the cosy crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries – not only is it back for a fourth series, but romance has finally blossomed for antiques dealer and amateur sleuth Jean (Sally Lindsay) and her sidekick Dom (Steve Edge).

Sally, who not only stars in the series but also created and co-writes it, knows that will come as a relief to many viewers. She says: “You can’t leave the ‘will, they, won’t they?’ for ages in modern television and we’d written 21 episodes by the time they got together. There were people on the streets going ‘It’s driving us mad!’

“But even now they are together there’ll always be threats, jeopardy and hurdles they’ve got to get over.”

The fact that people were stopping her on the street to give their opinions shows what a hit the series has been, something that has been hugely gratifying for Sally.

The former Coronation Street star says: “When the series started, I was just so ecstatic that I’d managed to write, produce and star in my own show, I just couldn’t quite get over it. Then I remember the fear of it going out and worrying if people wouldn’t like it. Thankfully it grew legs, and it became something so special, more than a job, really.”

She understands why people have taken antiques expert Jean and the world of Sainte Victoire to their hearts. “The viewers love Dom and Jean and their relationship, they love all the characters and the mysteries, and they love a bit of sunshine in the depths of winter. But they like learning something as well. When Jean explains things, they don’t feel they’re being talked down to, it’s never in a language that can’t be understood.”

She adds: “Art is for everyone, and history is for everyone. Also, what I’ve learned over the years is, whether it’s The Rovers Return or La Couronne, you want to create a world where viewers want to be with those people, having a drink with them all.”

Sally has certainly fallen in love with her characters, which is why she’s especially excited about the series opener. She laughs: “We’ve made another ocean episode and I’m very proud to say that I managed to get Jeremy [Robin Askwith] and Judith [Sue Holderness] jet skiing, and they look beautiful doing it! I don’t think we’ve ever seen two 75-year-old hotties jet skiing across the French Riviera!”

The excursion proves to be more dramatic than expected when the couple discover a missing CEO lying in a dinghy. When the man is later declared dead, Police Chief Inspector André Caron calls on Jean to find out more about the rare coins which were placed over his eyes. Could they hold the key to the murder?

And will the intrigue surrounding the death provide a handy distraction as Jean and Dom try to keep their new relationship under wraps?

Comic Relief: Funny for Money (BBC One, 7pm) & Comic Relief: More Funny for Money (Friday 21/03/2025, BBC Two, 10pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Red Nose Day is always a big occasion, but this year’s fundraising extravaganza is going to be even more special.

In 1985, Richard Curtis and Jane Tewson decided to build on the success of Band Aid and Live Aid and raise money using comedy as the carrot.

Comic Relief was founded, and almost three years later, Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones hosted the first Night of Comic Relief on February 5 1988.

The mix of laughter with hard-hitting films proved to be a potent combination, as the show raises £15million for people in Africa and the UK.

Over the past four decades, Red Nose Day has used the power of solidarity and silliness to rake in a staggering £1.6billion which has supported over 100 million people.

This year’s Comic Relief appeal is marking the 40th anniversary of the charity’s foundation with what promises to be another fantastic night of fun and fundraising.

Hosting the action live from Media City in Salford on BBC One will be an all-star lineup, including Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Rylan and Alesha Dixon, before Tom Allen and AJ Odudu take over on BBC Two from 10pm.

Highlights throughout the evening include sketches from the stars of Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise.

Plus, one of the most hotly anticipated musical reunions in history will receive the Red Nose Day treatment. It’s Definitely (Maybe) not to be missed…

Meanwhile, Billy Monger and Jamie Laing return after their epic challenges and there’s a special fashion show.

A host of 1980s music stars will open the show with a medley of hit tracks, while pop trio Sugababes will take the Comic Relief stage for the first time since 2007, and the Rock Choir perform a cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

Last year, Lenny co-hosted Comic Relief for the final time, but one of his co-presenters from the first night back in 1988 is returning this evening.

Jonathan Ross is back for the first time since 2017, and he explains what made him want to come back for its 40th birthday year.

He says: “I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved.

“I still remember Richard Curtis and Lenny taking me to lunch to tell me about their plans. I wouldn’t say I’m a key figure, but I’m thrilled I got to be involved.”

So what does Jonathan think makes Comic Relief’s mission continue to resonate year after year?

“The money goes to so many different and deserving causes, both in the UK and abroad,” he says.

“At its core, Comic Relief taps into something wonderful about human nature – the desire to help others.”

Following this year’s fundraising extravaganza, Emma Willis and Asim Chaudhry round off the celebrations with Comic Relief: 40 Years of Funny (10.40pm), a 60-minute retro romp of Red Nose-stalgia.

There are classic sketches from French and Saunders, Alan Partridge and Mr Bean, and special tributes to the legends who have gone above and beyond for the Nose, including Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and James Corden.

Emma and Asim will also be casting a critical eye over all the official singles – including the 14 No.1 hits. But will either The Stonk or Amarillo be declared the greatest of all?