Now that I’ve watched the gritty crime drama Happy Valley - set in Yorkshire - I can see what all the fuss was about - but it wasn’t what I expected. (WARNING - This article contains spoilers).

For years I’ve been hearing rave reviews from Yorkshire folk and fans from all over the world who have been captivated by Sally Wainwright’s crime drama Happy Valley.

This didn’t surprise me because - not to be biased - but some of the best talent come from Yorkshire and yet the region often gets overlooked on the national stage.

So I’ve always been curious about the series, especially since I’ve always enjoyed immersing myself in the mystery and detective aspects of crime dramas. I decided to watch all three seasons of the BBC series a few weeks ago - but nothing could have prepared me for what I was about to watch.

Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire). (Pic credit: BBC / Lookout Point / Matt Squire)

From the first half of the first episode, I was hooked. I never felt a range of emotions in a short space of time when watching a TV show before.

Sarah Lancashire is excellent as Sgt Catherine Cawood; you could already tell from the first episode that her character had so many dimensions, with so much of her life to explore in upcoming episodes.

Throughout the series there were characters I felt strong empathy for; Catherine’s complicated relationship with her grandson Ryan, portrayed by Rhys Connah, Ryan’s heartbreaking desire to be loved, Clare, played by Siobhan Finneran, and her battle with a heroin addiction whilst trying to be there for her sister Catherine and great-nephew, even Catherine’s absent daughter Becky (and Ryan’s mother) who killed herself six weeks after he was born.

Every character had depth and complexities that needed an hour for each episode to explore them all.

Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran have said they enjoyed trying out the various cake on offer in Hebden Bridge when they were filming the show here. (Pic credit: Jim Fitton)

One character I loathed throughout the whole series was convicted criminal Tommy Lee Royce, portrayed by James Norton.

He was at the centre of every crime committed in that small village in Calderdale and even though we don’t know the details yet behind his connection with Becky, he did something bad enough that on many occasions, Catherine wanted his comeuppance.

Over the years when I wrote stories about this series, I spoke to a variety of people who met the cast of Happy Valley and they all said the same thing - James Norton is a lovely, down-to-earth guy.

I didn’t appreciate why they had to mention this as I thought, well why wouldn’t he be? Well now I understand.

When watching his portrayal of Tommy Lee Royce, I couldn’t see a nice bone in his character’s body, so his acting skills really are off the charts!

There are so many heavy topics explored in this series, it was traumatic to watch at times.

When I describe it as ‘gritty’, it’s because the scenes are filmed so realistically, it was hard to separate fact from fiction.

What made it easier to watch was the brilliant, witty and oh-so-Yorkshire humour thrown in throughout.

There were scenes where I was literally sobbing, with tears streaming down my face and laughing at the same time when one of the characters, particularly Catherine, would make a quippy remark.

A character we see more of in later episodes and seasons, is Ann Gallagher who was kidnapped, raped and tortured by a mob of criminals, including Tommy. She was yet another character, portrayed by Charlie Murphy, who I felt overwhelming empathy for.

During the first series, even though she only appeared in the show briefly before she was brutally murdered by Tommy, PC Kirsten McAskill (portrayed by Sophie Rundle) was a character I felt a strong connection with.

Her fierce determination to do well in her job resulted in her murder. She was one of the heroes of the series in my opinion. The scene when Catherine found a letter sent to Kirsten in her locker thanking her for her efforts brought me to tears.

One thing is for sure, Catherine has a tough exterior and certainly does her job very well, though it’s not surprising she has this no-nonsense attitude with everything she’s been through in her life.

I do enjoy her authoritative personality in the police station and at home.

While Ryan is portrayed as a mischievous boy at school during the first season, no one can blame him for acting out with everything he’s been through in his young life.

His whole family, except Catherine, resent him. They all show bitterness towards Catherine for deciding to adopt him after Becky’s death. But to me, he is a broken shell of a boy who is looking for acceptance and love.

He is the ultimate victim of the series, though his character development throughout the show is nothing short of amazing.

It goes to show that it doesn’t matter who your parents are if they didn’t raise you. It’s the father and mother-figures in your life who have raised, supported and taken care of you who will shape you into the person you will be.

While this series has been superb all the way through, I didn’t expect it to be so traumatic and triggering. Just a word of warning, the scenes are extremely unsettling and even though there are disclaimers in the beginning of the episodes in series one, they still don’t prepare you.

Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t expecting it to actually be ‘happy’ like the idyllic scenes in All Creatures Great and Small or Gentleman Jack, but this was another level for me.

I do think the regular themes touching on the seriousness of the increasing rate of male to female violence are very important to address and despite it being very gruesome, I do think it handles these topics with care and sensitivity.

I’ve watched a variety of crime dramas, especially miniseries, and some of them had disappointing conclusions; they were either unexplained or left a big plot hole. So committing to this series was a bit of a risk.