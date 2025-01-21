I’ve watched a few TV shows that were filmed in Yorkshire including All Creatures Great and Small and Happy Valley and no matter what the genre is, there is a common theme I’ve noticed.

There is no question that the landscapes, moors, dales and countryside in Yorkshire are big draws for film and TV producers alike.

Photography has a significant role when filming soaps, TV shows and films and thanks to the region’s varied aesthetic, there is a lot of scope for filming gritty crime dramas such as Happy Valley and idyllic comedy dramas like All Creatures Great and Small.

I’m watching both shows alongside each other and despite the stark contrast in genres and appearance, I’ve noticed a common element that is just: Yorkshire.

This Elland café was used for transformed into the Old Fire Station Cafe during the second series of Happy Valley. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

Before I started watching All Creatures Great and Small last year, I was prepared for its wholesome feel and was told by many people, including The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright, that it is the perfect series to bring families together. I couldn’t agree more.

The stunning landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales and warm community atmosphere of Grassington make it easy to capture those scenes. I’ve been there myself before on a tour and the first thing I noticed from the first episode was how accurate its portrayal of Yorkshire is.

When I started watching Happy Valley, I didn’t know what to expect. I knew that it was a crime drama, but the details of how the area of Calder Valley would come across on screen did not occur to me.

Both shows were gripping to watch and I was hooked after the first episodes. Not only were the actors excellent, but I felt proud of how versatile Yorkshire is.

Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Leading Actress award for Happy Valley. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

There are many films and TV shows that have been filmed in the region including Gentleman Jack, Calendar Girls, Kes, Rita, Sue and Bob Too, The Railway Children Return, Heartbeat, Emmerdale, The Yorkshire Vet, Last of the Summer Wine, The Secret Garden, Wuthering Heights, Allelujah, Brassed Off, Chicken Run, Wild Child, and more recently Bridgerton, Happy Valley, All Creatures Great and Small and The Syndicate.

Many people aren’t quite aware of how big the region is. I wasn’t either until I explored more of it over the last year and I have been blown away by the vast expanses.

It’s interesting, exploring the textures of Yorkshire on screen is just as eye-opening as exploring it in person. The two ways of travelling around the region help me see it in different ways.

Each area of Yorkshire offers its own unique character for certain genres of film. Therefore, collectively, Yorkshire has the scope to bring about a lot of on-screen attention and tourism as a result.

The common theme I’ve noticed with each show and film is the way Yorkshire folk are portrayed. Whether its a crime series focusing on the dangers of drug gangs and male to female violence or a family-friendly comedy drama about a Yorkshire vet navigating the world of veterinary medicine, the people of Yorkshire remain the same.

A popular phrase is often used: “Would you like a cup of tea?”

It doesn’t matter how serious the storyline is, what’s evident is that here in Yorkshire any problem can be solved with a nice hot brew. This phrase gives me a warm, heartfelt feeling when I hear it.

I’m a tea drinker myself, so maybe it’s because I’ve had moments when a cup of tea has lifted my spirits. But it’s also because when anyone in Yorkshire asks that question, you know they mean it from the bottom of their heart. They want to offer you a small comfort in difficult times and that is true of strangers too. Ultimately in Yorkshire, there are no strangers. We have that community bond.

So when you put together the aesthetic and various textures of Yorkshire landscape and the community spirit of the characters, you get scenes that are authentic.

That’s why, in my opinion, Yorkshire is the best place for TV and film: the authenticity of the scenes make any show or film gripping to watch.

I spoke to the executive producer of Daisybeck Studios, known for The Yorkshire Vet, Mark McMullen, who shared his thoughts on what makes the region the perfect place for filming.

“It’s not just Yorkshire’s stunning natural beauty, rich history, cultural heritage, or vibrant towns and cities that make God’s Own County so special - it’s the people who live here that truly set it apart,” he said.

“At Daisybeck, our shows like The Yorkshire Vet, Springtime on the Farm, Winter on the Farm, and Our Great Yorkshire Life are defined by the warmth, and authenticity of Yorkshire folk. We really couldn’t make our shows anywhere else on the planet!