Helen Skelton and Dan Walker enter their penultimate leg of their Pennine journey and next week will see them visit various landmarks in the Yorkshire Dales.

Dan and Helen have received high praise so far from viewers as they approach their third episode of the Channel 5 show Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure.

So far they have met locals who live and work along The Pennine Way route, canoed along Britain’s longest, deepest and highest canal tunnel, cycled along the Snake Pass, explored the hidden gems of Yorkshire, learned all about the history of Saltaire, travelled through the mill country and camped in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two TV presenters also competed in a Black Pudding throwing competition, scaled cliffs, explored the rich history and tradition of clog making in Hebden Bridge and faced their fears by attempting a Tyrolean Traverse at the Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor.

Helen and Dan horse riding in the next episode. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

In the next episode, Dan and Helen will start off in the beautiful karst landscape of Beck, then face their biggest challenge thus far by abseiling 100m into Alum Pot, one of the Dales’ deepest caves.

Following their jaw-dropping descent, Dan and Helen relax at the nearby waterfalls of Cotter Force, then move onto Cheese Country: Wensleydale, where Dan will explore, and indulge in, one of Yorkshire’s culinary delights; The Yorkshire Curd tart.

Meanwhile, Helen will meet Britain’s only female traditional ropemaker, who teaches her how to make a skipping rope and educates her on the importance of the craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later the friends reunite for a picnic at Helen’s childhood picnic spot: Pendragon Castle in Cumbria. They will then seek to uncover the art history of the Pennines, where JMW Turner and David Hockney first got started. There they will meet artist Andrea Hunter, who teaches them how to turn wool into a piece of art.

Dan and Helen having a picnic in Cumbria. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Their next stop is travelling across Buttertubs Pass, a former packhorse route until the 18th century. Helen shares her childhood passion for horses with Dan, who is new to the equestrian scene and is not as fond of the four-legged friends. Helen attempts to change his mind with a lesson at Brookleigh riding centre.

The pair drive across the moody landscapes of the Swaledale Valleys to their final stop of the episode as the day draws to a close - the Tan Hill Inn, famously known as Britain’s highest pub. They will meet owner Andrew Hields to discuss the challenges of his elevated post. To conclude their trip, they look towards the last leg of their journey and celebrate their adventure so far with the famous Tan Hill banquet, including ‘head-sized’ Yorkshire puddings.