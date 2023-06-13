Helen Skelton and Dan Walker have begun filming for their new Channel 5 show Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure as they canoe through Standedge Tunnel in Yorkshire.

They will be hiking along the Pennine Way trail where they will explore the hidden gems and rural landscapes of Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 5 has commissioned the show which features the popular TV personalities and the four-part series will see them interacting with locals who live and work within the areas along the trail.

During the show they will discover the diverse communities, industries, and businesses that make up the backbone of Britain.

The two Channel 5 presenters will embark on a different leg of their journey in each episode, using various methods of transport as well as participating in fun activities.

Dan and Helen will be immersing themselves in the rural landscape through challenging physical adventure activities and exploring idyllic towns and countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be introduced to locals who will share their personal stories and both presenters will reflect on their past.

TV presenters Dan Walker and Helen Skelton. (Pic credit: John Peters / Getty Images)

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Dan Walker shared their experience filming for the show on Twitter: “Brilliant day filming [the show]. We were mining Blue John in the Treak Cliff Cavern and canoeing under the Pennies through the Standedge Tunnel with the Canal River Trust.

“We met so many lovely people. Hopefully on the Channel 5 telly box in August.”