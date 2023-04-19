A new Channel 5 show will see Helen Skelton and Dan Walker take on the Pennine Way trail where they will discover hidden gems and rural landscapes in Yorkshire along the way.

They will meet locals who live and work within the areas along the trail as they seek out the hidden gems and secrets of the area. They will discover the diverse communities, industries, and businesses that make up the backbone of Britain, which they both call home.

Dan and Helen will engross themselves in the rural landscape through challenging physical adventure activities, as well as exploring the iconic towns and countryside that attract millions of visitors each year. They will meet and hear personal stories from locals to reflect on the past and contemporary life of Britain.

Helen Skelton. (Pic credit: Channel 5 / Paramount)

Each episode will see Dan and Helen on a different leg of their journey, using different forms of transport, and taking part in fun activities. By the end of the series, they will have gained a new appreciation for the part of the country so close to their hearts, changing their outlook on Britain.

Dan Walker said: “I am really looking forward to making this series with Helen. I can’t wait to get out there and explore the Pennines. It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people along the way.

“They promised me there would be food to taste too!”

Helen Skelton said: “I’m really looking forward to and grateful for the opportunity to have some incredible adventures with my friend, Dan. And it’s on my doorstep!”

Dan Walker on Channel 5 News. (Pic credit: Channel 5 / Paramount)

Commissioning editor, factual entertainment at Channel 5 and Paramount, Daniel Pearl, said: “We’re so glad to be able to bring Dan and Helen together for this series. Their friendship, talent and sense of adventure will bring a unique perspective as they take our audience on an immersive journey through the diverse landscapes and towns of the Pennine Way.”