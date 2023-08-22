The next episode of Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure starring Helen Skelton and Dan Walker will air on Channel 5 next week - here is a preview of what’s to come as it is filmed in various locations in Yorkshire.

The four-part Channel 5 show aired its first episode last week and was very well received by fans who took to social media to express their enjoyment of the show.

In the first episode, aired on Tuesday (August 15), TV presenters and close friends Helen Skelton and Dan Walker visited the village of Edale where they sheared a sheep, cycled along the Snake Pass and travelled to the valley where The Dam Busters trained for the Second World War raid. They also ventured onto the Ladybower Reservoir and canoed along Standedge, Britain’s longest, deepest and highest canal tunnel.

Throughout the show, Dan and Helen will be meeting people who live and work along The Pennine Way whilst also attempting challenges along the way, seeking out hidden gems, exploring the history of different villages, towns and hamlets and discovering the diverse communities, industries and businesses that make up the backbone of Britain.

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton in episode two of the show. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Each episode will see the presenters embark on a different leg of their journey, using various forms of transport and participating in fun activities along the way.

In the next episode, Helen and Dan will visit some of the Pennine Way’s most picturesque towns and villages to learn all about the South Pennines’ rich social history. Travelling through mill country, they will visit places that were formed by the Industrial Revolution.

The two presenters will visit the people who keep the traditions of the South Pennines alive, earn their wilderness skills by camping in a remote wood in Keighley with no tents, compete in a Black Pudding throwing competition and attempt to scale cliffs.

They will begin their journey on top of the Stoodley Pike Monument, a West Yorkshire landmark with beautiful views across the region. They will then head to Hebden Bridge where they meet a talented 10-year-old clog-maker who has taken over his grandparents’ business.

They will also take a short drive to Saltaire, a village built by the Victorian industrialist Titus Salt for his workers, where Dan jumps on a canal boat with a local historian who delves into the history of the area.

Their final stop will be at the Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor where Helen and Dan attempt a Tyrolean Traverse to help Dan overcome his fear of heights.