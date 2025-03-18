A new coming-of-age dance drama Dreamers that was filmed in Yorkshire will air on Channel 4 this month - here are some images from the film.

The coming-of-age drama series Dreamers was created by Lisa Holdsworth, who is also the writer and executive producer, alongside Gem Copping.

Dreamers follows a diverse group of dance students as they journey through the intense highs and lows of growth in today’s complex world.

Their journeys will be captured through stories which are as joyful and funny as they are raw and honest, brought profoundly to life through alluring dance choreography.

Pictured (left to right): Twilight (Saskia Paige Martin), Koby (Demarkus Marks), Puppy (Princess Nelia Mubaiwa, Theo (Elliot Franz), Zaki (Mika Rowe-Bailey). (Pic credit: Phil Dunlop / Channel 4 / Duck Soup)

Erica, a dynamic, determined, tough but passionate teacher, leads the Saturday class at the LAH and unites the core friendship group and dance ensemble: Puppy, Liam, Koby, Zaki, Zion, Lukas, Theo, Jamal, Liv, Isla and Twilight.

Each individual is unique, emotionally-complicated, independently-minded and trying to make their mark in the world.

The six-episode series is produced by Duck Soup Films and will champion characters who have been workshopped.

The storylines were inspired by true stories from Leeds with support from the Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF), which was managed by the British Film Institute (BFI) and funded by the UK government.

Pictured (left to right): Puppy (Princess Nelia Mubaiwa), Jamal (Keldan Copeland), Liam (Tyler Pickles). (Pic credit: Phil Dunlop / Channel 4 / Duck Soup)

Dreamers is a celebration of resilience, determination, and fighting spirit which never runs away from relevant and hard-hitting themes. It will shine a light on the pressures young people face while also providing a dynamic and energising insight into the city of Leeds and its people.

The series was shot in and around Leeds and presented a great opportunity for 10 Leeds-based people to break into the broadcast industry.

4Skills funded this training initiative working with the National Film and Television School (NFTS) and Duck Soup Films to provide 10 paid full-time placements on the production.

It was targeted at people with no previous production experience, providing training, mentoring, one-to-one sessions, career planning and the chance to work on a major production.

The Dreamers cast. (Pic credit: Phil Dunlop / Channel 4 / Duck Soup)

Chief executive and executive producer for Screen Yorkshire, Caroline Cooper Charles, said: “It’s a joy to join forces with such fantastic partners to support Duck Soup Films and to bring audiences a story whose heart and soul is rooted in one of our region’s most vibrant cities.”

Head of NFTS Leeds, Meabh O’Donovan, said: “The NFTS is renowned for offering world class training and we were excited to bring that expertise to making the series of Dreamers a success.”

Head of partnerships and skills at Channel 4, Kevin Blacoe, said: “4Skills is proud to fund the 10 full-time training placements on the production of Dreamers.

“It’s been a brilliant opportunity for these ten trainees with many of those who worked on the series now further developing their careers in the industry. Initiatives like these show the impact Channel 4 and 4Skills can make.”

Co-founder of Duck Soup Films, Rebekah Wray-Rogers, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Dreamers was born and raised in our very own city.

“Collaborating with such a phenomenally talented and diverse group of new to the industry creatives has been an unforgettable journey, and we are buzzing to finally bring this exceptional series to the screen.”

Head of the YACF, Jackie Edwards, said: “The Young Audiences Content Fund were delighted to support both the development and production of Dreamers.

“We were drawn to the inclusive and authentic approach, one that will beautifully reflect an under-represented community in the UK – it is exactly the sort of production that the Fund set out to support.”