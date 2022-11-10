Of course, she doesn’t yet have the contact book and reputation of her older brother, and many won’t take her seriously thanks to her age and gender, but nonetheless we join Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola in Enola Holmes 2 – which was partly filmed in Yorkshire – as she receives her first case.

Enola is approached by a young working class girl who has lost her sister, last seen at the match factory where she – and lots of other girls like her – worked. Soon enough, it becomes clear that the case bestowed on Enola is much bigger than one missing girl – it’s a tale set amidst the Match Girls’ Strike of 1888, one of the most significant events in the evolution of workers’ rights, and women’s empowerment.

“The first film had been set around the Great Reform Act, the battle for the vote,” explains director Harry Bradbeer, “so we wanted to have another historical event that was relevant.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Picture: PA Photo/Alex Bailey/Netflix ©2022.

“Having the first film being about the constitution, we wanted the next film to be about industry, and the struggle and the exploitation of working rights.

“We knew that Enola was going to travel into London, that was where we left her, and that she was going to find a dirty and a more difficult world. And I love the idea of her interacting with girls of her own age, but from a completely different background.”

Thus, the idea for setting the film around the Match Girls’ Strike was born, because the strike was “a story of sisterhood, and of bravery, and the need to collaborate”.

“At the end of it, you have a strike which involved women gathering together and finding the courage to stand side by side, and risk their livelihoods for a better future,” says Bradbeer, who’s also known for his work on Killing Eve and Fleabag.

Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2. Picture: PA Photo/Alex Bailey/Netflix ©2022.

“That felt like a natural progression of the suffragette and emancipation story we told in the first.”

Parts of Hull's Old Town were turned into Victorian London for filming last year. The East Yorkshire city has been favoured in recent years as a double for the capital in the 19th century, with movies such as The Personal History of David Copperfield also shooting on its streets.

For star and producer Millie Bobby Brown, returning to the role of Enola was “really easy” because, she says, “we are both very similar – quite dry and brutally honest … Enola feels like I’m coming back to a place of normality and consistency”.

“I think we also both learn a lot from each other,” the 18-year-old Stranger Things star adds. “It becomes a fun part of my job because I can implement flaws that I think are flaws in my personality and put that into her. I can also put things that I think are good about me. I really like making Enola quite emotional, but headstrong as well, and can detach when she needs to, which is a strength that I have.”