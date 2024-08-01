There are many areas in Yorkshire used to film The Choral, The Nest, Good Boy and the TV drama Reunion.

Feature films The Choral, The Nest, Good Boy and a four-part TV series Reunion are being filmed across Yorkshire.

Various locations in West and North Yorkshire including Bradford, Shipley and Saltaire will provide the backdrop to the film The Choral, written by Alan Bennett. His original screenplay is directed by Nicholas Hytner and stars major actors including Ralph Fiennes and Simon Russell Beale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film takes place in a fictional Yorkshire town called Ramsden in 1916 where the chorus master and most of the men of the ambitious local Choral Society volunteered for the front. Under the direction of Dr Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes), the Choral recruits a number of teenage boys and girls. Together they discover the joys of singing and the urgency of desire as the new boys come to terms with their imminent conscription into the army.

Ralph Fiennes stars in the film The Choral. (Pic credit: Araya Doheny / Getty Images)

The revenge thriller Reunion is filmed in and around Sheffield and stars Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis. It was written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager and was created by Warp Films for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series is an emotional thriller surrounding revenge and redemption following the journey of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man determined to right his wrongs, while uncovering the truth behind the events that resulted in him being sent to prison. It is filmed in Sheffield as well as other locations such as Doncaster.

The feature film The Nest will be filmed later in the summer and tells the story of two women who are neighbours and strike up an unusual and questionable reliance on another. The film will star Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough and an atmospheric feature from BAFTA winner writer/director Paul Andrew Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Boy is also produced by UK producer and Academy Award winner Jeremy Thomas and Academy Award nominees Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski from Poland. The feature film from acclaimed director Jan Komasa follows a football hooligan as he is kidnapped by a middle-class family who seem intent on turning him into a ‘good boy’.

Rose Ayling-Ellis stars in the TV series Reunion. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

The films and TV series have been produced thanks to the investment from the Yorkshire Content Fund.

Chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, Caroline Cooper Charles, said: “Yorkshire is enjoying an incredible summer of filming activity, and we are delighted that the Yorkshire Content Fund has been instrumental in attracting four such high profile projects to the region.

“It really is an astonishing range of productions featuring an abundance of award-winning talent and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to give them all our warmest Yorkshire welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Screen Yorkshire is incredibly proud of the strong legacy it has built supporting world class film and television. With a recent industry survey pointing to high levels of unemployment we need to do everything we can to support our local workforce by attracting production to the region.