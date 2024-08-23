The next episode of the Channel 5 series Forensics: Murder Scene will feature a gruesome discovery at a Yorkshire recycling plant when an intact human foot is found among the waste.

Forensics: Murder Scene takes viewers behind the scenes and tells how the expert forensic teams work alongside West Yorkshire Police to solve and prosecute murders.

The series will follow the crime from the 999 call, tracking the work of scientists, forensics experts and Major Crime Team detectives to collect all of the evidence together for prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episodes take the viewers deep inside the investigations and see the evidence collected in the critical hours after the events take place.

Yorkshire recycling plant in Channel 5 show. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

The next episode will feature a gruesome discovery at a Yorkshire recycling plant. An intact human foot is found among the waste.

Detectives and forensic teams rush to the scene and work at the plant abruptly comes to a stop. Experts are called in including a Forensic Anthropologist to find answers to three key questions in the investigation - who does this foot belong to, is this a murder case, and could there be more than one body hidden at the plant?

At the scene they are faced with an enormous task, with thousands of tonnes of waste to comb through. With no idea whether they are searching for one person or even a serial killer, what unfolds is a complex DNA mystery that makes the forensic team across the globe.