The new Channel 5 series Forensics: Murder Scene is a documentary that takes the viewer behind the scenes of murder investigations and the first episode is focussed on a Leeds woman who was ‘brutally stabbed’ in her home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new series tells the inside story of how the expert forensic teams work alongside West Yorkshire Police to solve and prosecute murders, on the scene as soon as the crime is reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With unprecedented access to both teams, cameras will follow the crime from the 999 call, tracking the work of scientists, forensic experts and Major Crime Team detectives to piece all of the evidence together for prosecution.

Viewers will go inside the murder scene itself and see the evidence as it is collected in the critical hours after the events take place.

Forensic team at a crime scene on the Channel 5 show. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

This new series will evoke more emotion and is more real than any drama, with new high-end technology along with expertise and knowledge. It will provide a definitive look into the world of CSI, where no stone is unturned, and every death literally leaves a deadly trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first episode, which airs on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 9pm, the forensic teams are called to the scene of a young woman who had been brutally stabbed in her home in Leeds.

A man is arrested nearby and is refusing to talk. During the course of the critical next few hours and days, viewers will join the expert forensic teams and blood analysis experts as they carefully assess the scene to establish what may have happened.

Working alongside the detectives every forensic discovery is reported back to the murder team piecing together what might have happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad