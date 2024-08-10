Old Lane, Beeston collision: Police appeal for driver of a car following serious injury collision in Leeds

Published 10th Aug 2024, 16:54 GMT
The West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the driver of a car to come forward after a collision caused a serious injury in Old Lane, Beeston.

At 6.35pm on Friday, August 9, 2024, police were notified of a young boy who had suffered head and leg injuries after being in a collision with a car in Old Lane, Beeston between the Asda supermarket and the junction with Oakhurst Mount.

Enquiries confirmed the driver had initially stopped at the scene following the incident, which is thought to have occurred at around 6.25pm. They were not present when officers arrived.

The three-year-old boy was taken to hospital where his leg injury was found to be serious but not life-threatening.

West Yorkshire police cars. (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Police)West Yorkshire police cars. (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Police)
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The car involved was a silver Seat Ibiza and police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to make contact with the Roads Policing Unit, so this investigation can be progressed.

“Anyone else who witnessed the collision or has any information that may assist in the identification of the driver is asked to contact the Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

The log reference is 1514 of 9 August.

