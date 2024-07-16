The Yorkshire Vet: At Home With The Greens: Britain’s oldest farming couple Jean and Steve Green from Yorkshire will star in their own Channel 5 spin off series this week
The farming couple have become so popular amongst The Yorkshire Vet fans that Channel 5 has decided to give them their own show.
Jean and Steve Green have appeared on the Channel 5 series since it first started in 2015 and their fans stretch from locals in Yorkshire to international viewers in Australia, New Zealand and the America who visit Thirsk to meet them in person.
The new series The Yorkshire Vet: At Home With The Greens, which begins tonight (July 16), will showcase their simple life on Stonybrough Farm in Thirsk, where they rise at dawn to tend to the dairy calves they look after and work on the land.
The couple have farmed the land since they were married more than 40 years ago.
While Steve, 95, is Britain’s oldest farmer, he said: “Working on my farm keeps me young and I've got no thoughts of retiring.”
His wife Jean, 72, is one of The Yorkshire Vet’s most popular characters, famous for her t-shirts bearing slogans.
The new series, narrated by the original All Creatures Great and Small actor Peter Davison, will look at ways for the couple to diversify.
Jean said: “Farming is not what it used to be and is becoming increasingly difficult to make ends meet.
“We like the simple life, we get up early and have breakfast then go out and feed the baby animals we have. We come in and light the fire with wood to have a bath.
“We're always busy as we have about 50 mouths to feed including 14 and a half cats!”
Peter Wright has been the Green’s vet for more than 40 years and takes Jean out to try various ways of generating income for their farm including visiting a five-star cat hotel, a glamping site, an alpaca farm and visitor farm attraction Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.
They will also spend the day at Thirsk Races and Jean will ride a helicopter for the first time. Various other stars from The Yorkshire Vet such as Julian Norton and Matt Jackson-Smith will also appear in the series.
Jean said: “People envy our way of life. We haven't got much money but we get by on what we've got.
“Money doesn't interest us at all and we haven't let stardom go to our heads, You can still take us as you find us. We won't change, I don't think we could.”
Peter Wright said: “Mr and Mrs Green are so popular with viewers and having been their vet for more than 40 years I can see why, their simplicity of life and their no-nonsense approach has won the hearts of the nation.”
Series editor for The Yorkshire Vet, Mike Sinclair, said: “Our viewers absolutely adore the Greens. They go down a storm whenever they are featured in an episode.
“They're loved because they're no nonsense, traditional Yorkshire farmers, who somehow seem totally unaffected by the modern world.
“They were clients of Alf Wight, the original Yorkshire Vet better known as James Herriot , and they have a special friendship with Alf's former protege Peter Wright, which really resonates with people.”
The Yorkshire Vet: At Home With The Greens starts on July 16 at 8pm on Channel 5.
