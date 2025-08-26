In 2025 The Great British Bake Off will be introducing two Yorkshire contestants - one of whom is Hassan, a South Yorkshire scientist who will be bringing his Asian roots to his bakes.

The show follows a group of bakers competing against each other in a series of rounds, attempting to impress the judges with their baking skills. At the end of each episode, one contestant is eliminated and the winner is selected from the three contestants who reach the final.

The rounds include: the signature challenge, the technical challenge, and the showstopper challenge.

Hassan. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Hassan, 30, from South Yorkshire, will be among the 12 competing for the baking crown. He is an analytical and development scientist and graduated with a chemistry degree and works in the pharmaceutical industry, testing new drug in their development stages.

As a scientist, Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching processes thoroughly before getting started on a new recipe. He is always looking to learn about new flavours and gaining new skills.