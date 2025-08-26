Hassan Great British Bake Off 2025: Who is the South Yorkshire scientist competing on GBBO? Everything we know about the candidate bringing his Asian heritage to his bakes
The first episode of the 16th series of The Great British Bake Off will air on September 2, 2025, and will be presented by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding and judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
The show follows a group of bakers competing against each other in a series of rounds, attempting to impress the judges with their baking skills. At the end of each episode, one contestant is eliminated and the winner is selected from the three contestants who reach the final.
The rounds include: the signature challenge, the technical challenge, and the showstopper challenge.
Hassan, 30, from South Yorkshire, will be among the 12 competing for the baking crown. He is an analytical and development scientist and graduated with a chemistry degree and works in the pharmaceutical industry, testing new drug in their development stages.
As a scientist, Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching processes thoroughly before getting started on a new recipe. He is always looking to learn about new flavours and gaining new skills.
With a love for sweet treats inspired by his Pakistani heritage, he is especially fond of praline and nut-based flavours that reflect traditional Asian sweets. Outside the lab and kitchen, he’s a dedicated gamer, gym-goer, and meets regularly for a quiz with his friends.