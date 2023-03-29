All Sections
Jane McDonald shares her birthday request with fans

Yorkshire legend Jane McDonald has asked fans to donate to a charity close to her heart for her 60th birthday.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:47 BST

The singer and presenter who shot to fame on BBC’s The Cruise turns 60 on April 4. Jane, who lives with her best friend and PA Sue Ravey, said she had been inundated with messages about cards and gifts to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Jane told her followers that instead of a card or gift, she is asking for donations to Wakefield Hospice. Jane lost her long-term partner Eddie Rothe in 2021 who was cared for by Wakefield Hospice after being diagnosed with lung cancer. The Searchers drummer eventually died aged 67.

She said: “This charity means a lot to me. They do a fantastic job caring for patients and their families and any donations made would be used to support the wonderful work they do. Click the link if you would like to donate. Thank you.”

Jane has asked for people to make donations to Wakefield Hospice in lieu of gifts or cards for her birthday.
Wakefield Hospice reshared her post with the message: “What a wonderfully kind thought from our great supporter Jane McDonald. From all at Wakefield Hospice an early Happy 60th Birthday.”

Last year, Jane donated 61 of her show dresses to Wakefield Hospice to auction off to raise much-needed funds, as well as raising £12,000 through hosting a luncheon.

