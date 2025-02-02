The Apprentice returns for its 19th series with 18 new aspiring businesspeople including two Yorkshire contestants competing for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Business tycoon Lord Sugar will be judging the new contestants on The Apprentice alongside his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

The candidates will be competing for the opportunity to win Lord Sugar’s investment and mentorship.

Two contestants are from Yorkshire, hair transplant consultant Carlo Brancati, from Middlesbrough, and telemarketing company ownerKeir Shave, from Leeds.

Keir Shave. (Pic credit: BBC / Naked / Ray Burmiston)

Who is Keir Shave from The Apprentice?

Mr Shave set up his telemarketing business in just three working days and his business acumen has created a fast-growing business.

He is fuelled by challenge and after his previous employer went bust overnight, he set up his own business in just three working days.

Within just 18 months, the business has expanded with a strong turnover and he now employs more than 40 staff in Leeds.

When asked what his business plan is, Mr Shave told the BBC: “My business plan is a complementary business to my main outsourced Sales/Telemarketing business.

“An online tool that is designed to help sales staff at all levels throughout their sales conversations.

“The tool is designed to provide little but constant support in the form of a “chat-bot” where the user can input their issue and the tool responds with ideas/tips around the sales objection.”

Mr Shave hopes that living in a house with strangers will help him push his limits: “I have never lived with anyone except myself and my family so it will be a different experience.

"I deserve his investment as I have proven I can build and set up a successful business in a short time frame and work incredibly hard.