RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for its fifth series and among the drag queens competing on the show this year is Miss Naomi Carter - who hails from Yorkshire.

RuPaul returns as one of the judges for the competitive reality show with a new group of fierce queens who will compete with lip syncs, fashion and a sense of humour that will entertain fans.

The first four seasons of the show were very popular and have collectively been streamed more than 67 million times on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the top activating sites on the BBC.

The new cast of queens will fight for a Ru Peter badge and compete for RuPaul’s seal of approval to win the ultimate drag award of being crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Miss Naomi Carter on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. (Pic credit: BBC)

Throughout the series, the queens will compete in a variety of challenges and runways to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition.

The Queen of Drag will deliver the ultimate verdict on who shantays or sashays away, but every week, Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Who is Yorkshire drag queen Miss Naomi Campbell on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 5 drag queens. (Pic credit: BBC)

Miss Naomi, 23, from Doncaster, is a combination of two of her favourite icons: Naomi Campbell and Beyonce Carter.

While performing in drag, Miss Naomi goes by the pronouns she/her and out of drag he goes by the pronouns he/him.

He began performing drag five years ago at Doncaster Pride with his mum and fell in love with drag. While he was there, he met another queen who took him under their wing.

He has a variety of talents at his disposal including DJing, rapping, lip syncing, dancing and acting.

When describing his drag in five words, he said: “Beauty, fashion, sassy, gobby and Northern.”

Describing what viewers can expect from Miss Naomi Carter, he said: “I love a good party so you’re going to get all the camp, but also some R&B, Afrobeats, and Bashment, but then it could take a turn into rap, house or drum and bass.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get at a Miss Naomi Carter show, but it’s always bloody great!”

When discussing what inspires his drag, he said: “Well Naomi Campbell and Beyonce of course, but I love all the icons; Diana Ross and Nina Simone are big inspirations too.