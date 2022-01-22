Mission Impossible 7 and 8 release dates pushed back due to Covid-19 pandemic

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have reportedly pushed back Mission: Impossible 7 from September this year until July 14 2023.

They also have a new date for Mission: Impossible 8, which is now intended to arrive on June 28 2024, having been previously set for July 2023.

In a statement reported on The Hollywood Reporter, they said: “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tom Cruise was spotted filming in Yorkshire in 2021

“The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

“We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

The films, starring Cruise as globe-trotting secret agent Ethan Hunt, have endured a difficult shoot due to the pandemic, suffering a number of delays.

Production began for Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy, in February 2020 but shut down later that month.

The action film was later moved to the UK - parts of which have been filmed in Yorkshire - but production stopped again due to the virus.

Another shutdown came in June 2021 following positive tests for Covid-19 among the cast and crew in the UK.

The latest instalment in the 3.5 billion dollar franchise was set for release in May 2022 but was moved again to the following September amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the US caused by the Delta variant.