The Channel 5 series Our Great Yorkshire Life will celebrate the lives of passionate Yorkshire countryside residents and will star Leeds chef Matt Healey, farmers and a TV vet.

Our Great Yorkshire Life will follow the lives of Yorkshire people across England’s largest region with beautiful landscapes.

Each episode will feature a mixture of heart-warming characters from all corners of Yorkshire along its unspoilt coastline, in its countryside, villages, towns and cities.

The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright will enjoy his partial retirement and is now committing his time to his hobbies and interests aside from his veterinary work. The Donkey Sanctuary, which is an ambassador of, is one of his biggest passions.

Peter Wright on Our Great Yorkshire Life. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

In the first episode, he will visit a holding base in East Yorkshire where two rescued donkeys, Donald and Alf, are hopefully about to be rehomed as far as they can pass Peter’s health check.

Award-winning young farmer Stephen Short in Southowram, Halifax, is hoping his Charolais ram is fit for purpose so that his fields will be filled with lambs come springtime. Though before the new ram can be introduced to his flock, Mr Short needs to deploy a teaser tup - a vasectomised ram - that will get all of his ewes in the mood and help things run more efficiently once the ‘real McCoy’ arrives on the scene.

Adam and Moira Dominican-Gough in the Yorkshire Dales village of Ingleton, are facing challenges as they adapt to living off the grid in one of the most isolated areas in the country.

They are now fulfilling a dream of leaving the rat race and embracing a sustainable living. In this episode, they are preparing a new vegetable patch and trying their hand at lumberjacking for the first time.

In Horsforth, Leeds-born chef Matt Healey is on the brink of realising his lifelong dream of opening his own restaurant in the town where he grew up. He has come across various setbacks during the making of this project but hopefully he is now just days away from opening to the public.

First and foremost, he needs to trial his new menu, so his friends and family are visiting to help.