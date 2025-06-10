Reuben Owen will be preparing for the Christmas lights switch on in the next episode of Channel 5 series Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales.

Reuben and Tommy are assigned to deliver a giant tree for their local market town, but the pressure is on to get it there on time for the light switch on.

The two friends pick and fell the tree with the help of forestry engineer, Mark, but across four acres, and with so many potentials to choose from, they struggle to see the wood for the trees.

Trucker Tommy, has to navigate tight bridges and lanes through the Cumbrian countryside to get the 30-foot tree to the market town centre where a group of volunteer fighters are waiting to get it decorated before it turns dark.

Reuben with his workers. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Reuben gets an old banger as a new works vehicle, and the waiting immobiliser alarm causes chaos, scattering peacocks and sheep across the farmyard.

When the team finally manage to start the engine, and quiet the immobiliser alarm, Sidney helps Reuben, and work mates Sonny and Capper test drive the new 4x4 on the high moors above the family farm.

But the cold, wet December days see the team’s first test drives hit a boggy spot, and when they get stuck, they rely on Capper’s tug of war skills to try to pull them out.

During the holiday season, as Reuben’s rusty vintage tractors need repaired, Sidney shows he’s an expert at wielding in the workshop, just like his big brother.

The work crew unite with Reuben and Tommy for the Christmas tree light switch on, where the hometown has turned out to admire the friend’s handy work.