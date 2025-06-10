Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales: Yorkshire farmer prepares for Christmas tree light switch on in next episode of Channel 5 series

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Reuben Owen will be preparing for the Christmas lights switch on in the next episode of Channel 5 series Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales.

Reuben and Tommy are assigned to deliver a giant tree for their local market town, but the pressure is on to get it there on time for the light switch on.

The two friends pick and fell the tree with the help of forestry engineer, Mark, but across four acres, and with so many potentials to choose from, they struggle to see the wood for the trees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trucker Tommy, has to navigate tight bridges and lanes through the Cumbrian countryside to get the 30-foot tree to the market town centre where a group of volunteer fighters are waiting to get it decorated before it turns dark.

Reuben with his workers. (Pic credit: Channel 5)Reuben with his workers. (Pic credit: Channel 5)
Reuben with his workers. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Reuben gets an old banger as a new works vehicle, and the waiting immobiliser alarm causes chaos, scattering peacocks and sheep across the farmyard.

When the team finally manage to start the engine, and quiet the immobiliser alarm, Sidney helps Reuben, and work mates Sonny and Capper test drive the new 4x4 on the high moors above the family farm.

Join the thousands of people who subscribe to the Yorkshire Post daily newsletter

But the cold, wet December days see the team’s first test drives hit a boggy spot, and when they get stuck, they rely on Capper’s tug of war skills to try to pull them out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the holiday season, as Reuben’s rusty vintage tractors need repaired, Sidney shows he’s an expert at wielding in the workshop, just like his big brother.

The work crew unite with Reuben and Tommy for the Christmas tree light switch on, where the hometown has turned out to admire the friend’s handy work.

After a busy few months the whole team celebrate the year just gone and toast the year ahead with a festive celebration at their local pub.

Related topics:Channel 5

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice