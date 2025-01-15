Riot Women BBC drama: Behind the scenes photos of actors filming Sally Wainwright’s new TV series in Yorkshire

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:12 GMT
The BBC has released behind the scenes photos of actors filming the series Riot Women written by Yorkshire-born Sally Wainwright.

In this BBC One series, a group of women join forces to create a punk-rock band in order to compete in a local talent contest. But as they write their first original song, they soon discover that they have a lot to say.

Viewers will see them juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complex parents, husbands who have left them, and disastrous dates and relationships and the band becomes a motivation for change in their lives.

These are photos of scenes and filming of the series which emulates the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation.

Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal, Lorraine Ashbourne and Chandeep Uppal.

1. Riot Women

Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal, Lorraine Ashbourne and Chandeep Uppal. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Joanna Scanlan as Beth.

2. Riot Women

Joanna Scanlan as Beth. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Tony Hirst, Macy-Jacob Seelochan, Lorraine Ashbourne, Brodie Nkome and Klae Speight.

3. Riot Women

Tony Hirst, Macy-Jacob Seelochan, Lorraine Ashbourne, Brodie Nkome and Klae Speight. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess.

4. Riot Women

Lorraine Ashbourne as Jess. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireBBC One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice