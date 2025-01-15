In this BBC One series, a group of women join forces to create a punk-rock band in order to compete in a local talent contest. But as they write their first original song, they soon discover that they have a lot to say.

Viewers will see them juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complex parents, husbands who have left them, and disastrous dates and relationships and the band becomes a motivation for change in their lives.

These are photos of scenes and filming of the series which emulates the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation.

Riot Women Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal, Lorraine Ashbourne and Chandeep Uppal.