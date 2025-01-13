The BBC has released a first look at Yorkshire TV writer Sally Wainwright’s new drama Riot Women starring Doctor Who actor Peter Davison and Outnumbered star Claire Skinner.

Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore lead the cast and form the Riot Women band.

Anne Reid, Sue Johnston, Taj Atwal and Chandeep Uppal also star in the series.

In Riot Women, a group of five women come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band and compete in a local talent contest but, in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say - and this is their way to say it.

Amelia Bullmore, Rosalie Craig and Tamsin Greig in Riot Women. (Pic credit: BBC)

While they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who have abandoned them, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a motivation for change in their lives, and it is going to make them question everything.

The six-part BBC series symbolises the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation. As the story progresses, it’s more than music that brings them together; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface - one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle - and threatens to tear everything apart.

Riot Women creator, writer, director and executive producer Sally Wainwright said: “I'm having a whole new buzz of excitement about the show as we bring it together in the edit, and I can't wait to share it with everyone!”

Behind-the-scenes of Taj Atwal, Tamsin Greig and Sally Wainwright. (Pic credit: BBC)

As previously announced, Riot Women will also star Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royal Family), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Angel Coulby (Merlin), Jonny Green (White Lines), Ellise Chappell (Yesterday), Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air).

Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX.

Riot Women is created, written, and executive produced by Sally Wainwright, who was born in Huddersfield and raised in Sowerby Bridge, who is also the series’ lead director. Filming took place in Hebden Bridge last year.