All Creatures Great and Small has won Best Drama Series in the TV Choice awards - an accolade voted for by TV viewers and presented last night at the Hilton in London.

TV Choice announced the win saying: “The series the viewers have picked as Best Drama Series is the much-loved All Creatures Great and Small. A beautiful mix of heart, humour, and Yorkshire charm.’

The Channel 5 adaptation of James Herriot’s bestselling books beat fellow TV drama finalists Bridgerton, House of the Dragon and Vera to win the prize, which is voted for by TV viewers.

Samuel West led the thanks, paying tribute on social media to Channel 5 and production company Playground “for looking after the show so well, and most of all the many, many people who voted and allow us to keep going with this gorgeous gig. The #AllCreatures family is in your debt.”

Siegfried (Samuel West) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) in Grassington last year, during filming of Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small, as they stagger back to Skeldale House, also in the square. PHOTO: Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small is currently being shown to great acclaim in the US which, like other parts of the world, sees the show several months after UK viewers.

Filming is set to begin on series six at the end of this month, with stars including Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madeley and Callum Woodhouse all expected to return to the Yorkshire Dales, to the delight of fans and followers of the show.

Grassington, which is used for Darrowby, will once again see its shop frontages around its village square transformed into 1940s-style stores, and the house used for Skeldale House will have columns added to recreate the familiar porticoed entrance to the vets surgery.

Local pub The Devonshire stands in for the exterior of the vets’ favourite watering hole The Drovers Arms, while popular bookshop The Stripey Badger has previously been made over to become greengrocer's GF Endleby.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot with baby Jimmy, PHOTO: Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

Before the filming of series 5, Nicholas Ralph told The Yorkshire Post how much he loved returning to Yorkshire. “The Dales in general, so picturesque,” he said. “You can just completely understand why James Herriot fell in love with the place, why these stories then have sold so many and have resonated with people all over the world.”

Samuel West added that Yorkshire Dales were key to the show’s success, saying: “We put at the centre of our series two things which are not about us as individuals, the ensemble and the countryside.”

Filming in Grassington has been drawing watching crowds in increasing numbers. Callum Woohouse, who plays Tristan, last year said: “Behind the cameras you’ve got upwards of like 100 members of the public who've all gathered to watch it. And yeah, as Nick says, every time they shout ‘Cut’, there's a round of applause.”

Nicholas Ralph added: “The filming there is brilliant because you get to meet some of the people, some of the fans just watching or passing by, so it's always lovely just to have a quick chat or that you have to sign a picture, or whatever it is, but really just have a quick chat. And they all have just lovely things to say about the show. So I really do enjoy that part of the job as well, getting to meet people face to face for a little moment.”