Silent Witness, Dancing on Ice and Grantchester: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, January 11, including Silent Witness, Dancing on Ice and Grantchester.

Crá (Saturday 11/01/25, BBC4, 9pm & 9.45pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It’s already aired on BBC1 Northern Ireland and the Irish channel TG4, and now the Irish-language drama Crá is coming to BBC4.

Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson in Silent Witness. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

The title roughly translates as Torment or Angst, which should give you some idea of the tone, and it’s also drawn comparisons to Scandi-noir. So, get ready to be hooked at it begins with a double bill.

Set in a remote village in Donegal, the plot begins when Garda Barry Roche (Alex Murphy) finds a body buried in the bog.

The discovery sparks a murder investigation, which turns out to be very close to home for Garda Conall Ó Súilleabháin (Dónall Ó Héalai) as the body is identified as his mother, Sabine, who disappeared 15 years earlier. Due to his personal connection to the case, he is barred from working on the investigation.

Meanwhile, determined young journalist Ciara-Kate (Hannah Brady) hopes the story can help boost her career as she covers it for her true-crime podcast. Conall realises that this means she can ask questions and talk to people he wouldn’t be able to, even if he was officially investigating, so they team up to try to solve the murder.

Can they manage to break through the local community’s wall of silence and moral codes to unearth the truth? And will there be any repercussions as Ciara-Kate broadcasts every twist and turn to her growing audience?

The social-media angle puts a fresh twist on a story that the makers believe mixes the old and the new. Darach Ó Tuairisg, Executive Producer for Fíbín Media, said: “Crá is a unique and thrilling exploration of justice, secrets, and community, set against the striking backdrop of Donegal.

“From the beginning, we knew we had something special with this story, and working with such a talented cast and crew has only elevated it further.

“The series brings together the richness of Irish-language storytelling with a modern, suspenseful narrative that we believe will captivate viewers.”

The initial reactions on social media when the show aired in Northern Ireland suggest that belief was justified, and now Cra has a chance to find a whole new audience.

The good news for anyone hooked by the first episode is that the second instalment follows immediately afterwards.

Sabine’s funeral takes place, and there’s another reason why Conall can’t officially work on the case – as far as some of the locals are concerned, he’s a prime suspect. The finger of suspicion is also pointing in the direction of Sabine’s husband Art. Conall is on a mission to find out whether his father really was involved, but there’s a shock in store when a ghost from his past returns.

Meanwhile, Ciara-Kate follows her own theory that Sabine was having an affair at the time of her death.

If you can’t wait until next week for episode three, you can always watch the whole series on BBC iPlayer.

Barry McGovern, Róisín Murphy, Tara Breathnach, Caoimhe Farren and Alan Mahon are among the supporting cast.

Dancing on Ice (Sunday 12/01/24, ITV1, 6.30pm)

Rachael Popow

Strictly Come Dancing is over for another year, which can only mean one thing – it’s time for a new group of celebrities to try Dancing on Ice.

Admittedly, there is a little bit of crossover between the two shows. Not only is former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse on the judging panel, but fans of the pro-celebrity ballroom competition may spot a familiar face among the contestants.

As well as starring in Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks, actress Chelsee Healey was also a Strictly runner up in 2012. However, as she points out, shaking her stuff on the dancefloor is very different to doing it on an ice rink. Speaking to Heart Radio, Chelsee said: “I’ve got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I’m excited.”

Chelsee isn’t the only one if a little bit of prior dance experience. Also, in the line-up this year is Michaela Strachan, who is probably best known as a wildlife presenter but who does have a performance background.

Strachan said: “It’s going to be a big challenge – the last time I was on ice was four years ago when I took the kids. I’m not one of those people who holds onto the sides I guess because I was trained as a dancer I’ve got a bit of balance.

“I’ve always been one of those people who says yes, I’ll do that.”

Meanwhile, for former footballer Anton Ferdinand, getting into figure skating is a whole new ballgame, but it will give him a chance to bond with his family.

He told talkSPORT Radio “I’m in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I’ve missed about playing is the structure it gives you.

“Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I’m also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts. My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share.”

The line-up also includes, Coronation Street star Sam Aston, former EastEnder Charlie Brooks, The Only Way Is Essex’s Dan Edgar, stand-up comedian Josh Jones, reality star Ferne McCann, The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce, Olympic rower Steve Redgrave, and Love Island’s Chris Taylor.

If you were keeping track of the contestants as they were announced, you may notice there’s a name missing from that list – Paralympian Sarah Storey was forced to withdraw after fracturing her left ankle.

It’s a reminder of just how challenging Dancing on Ice can be, but Sarah is hoping it doesn’t put any of her fellow celebrities off.

She says: “Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025.”

Let’s hope judges Oti, Ashley Banjo and, of course, figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, also think they are awesome as the first batch take to the ice. Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are our hosts.

Silent Witness (Monday 13/01/24, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

It’s the second two-part storyline in this latest (28th!) series of the forensic police long-runner, and the crack team of pathologists are called out to deal with the murder of an estate agent.

The victim had been despatched in a particularly unpleasant manner, having been viciously bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer.

It’s all in a day’s work for the experts, however – but what does take them by surprise is finding a number of unexpected familiar faces waiting for them at the crime scene.

Then, when the murder weapon goes missing, they know they have a real problem on their hands. Can they still crack the case when it becomes apparent that they are being drawn deeper into a conspiracy?

It seems as though whatever dark forces are influencing events around them has tendrils that extend into the heart of local government, which puts every one of the team in a uniquely challenging situation.

They will have to tread carefully if they are to find out why this unfortunate estate agent met his grisly end – and what Detective Superintendent Jane De Freitas (returning guest star Zoe Telford) and DC Nick Whelan (Billy Harris) were doing at the scene before they arrived.

It’s a real thrill to see Telford back in action as DS De Freitas, whom we last saw more than 10 years ago in series 18’s opening double bill. For viewers who joined later on, her character will be explained so you’re not missing out – but for those who have been around for longer, it feels like a bit of a reward for our continued attention. Especially since back then, her character had a big falling out with her then-boss, Russell Drake, who also cropped up at the end of last season.

The missing claw hammer seems to be at the crux of the mystery, and its absence clearly weighs heavy on Dr Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves). The Lyell team need to find this crucial piece of evidence – or at the very least, prove how it went missing – before standing any chance of building a case strong enough to make any charges stick.

Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills also star in another gripping story from screenwriter Ed Whitmore, who has penned more than 30 episodes of Silent Witness since 2003 – most recently the dramatic two-part finale of series 27, which aired in February last year and which also featured the aforementioned Drake, De Freitas’s old antagonist.

For those with short memories, that was the gruesome case involving the discovery of eight bodies entombed beneath the museum at King’s Cross Station, which led them to a prolific serial killer and a mystery that had lain undiscovered for some 20 years – but one which had particular resonance in the present day.

The mind that brought us that chilling slice of forensic grimness strikes again with this well thought-out and tightly plotted mystery – an intricate puzzle whose every piece seems to fit in unexpected ways. Concludes tomorrow.

Eat Smart: Secrets of the Glucose Goddess (Tuesday 14/01/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

It’s the conclusion of the two-parter in which French biochemist, best-selling author and Instagram, YouTube and TikTok star Jessie Inchauspe shares her tips and recipes to help people improve their health by controlling their blood-sugar levels.

This edition see Jessie meet Sophie from Bristol, who hopes to reverse a recent diabetes diagnosis.

Meanwhile Arron from Cornwall thinks his confidence levels are linked to the condition and health of his skin – a factor which Jessie reckons can be improved by managing Arron’s snacking habits.

Jessie also hears from dancer Hannah, who wants to curb her career-threatening cravings – she thinks that constantly reaching for high-sugar treats will be detrimental to maintaining the health that she needs to dance professionally.

Current guidance from the British government is that free sugars – which are sugars added to food or drinks, and sugars found naturally in honey, syrups, and unsweetened fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies and purées – should not make up more than 5 per cent of the energy (calories) that a person gets from food and drink each day, which adds up to around 30g for most people, or seven sugar cubes (and less for children of course). A single can of cola can have more than that, so Hannah is far from alone in her struggle to swear off the sweet stuff.

Such facts are bound to make us all rethink our recent consumption of treats over the festive season. Could this be one of the reasons so many of us feel lethargic throughout January?

Of course, there are any number experts offering dietary advice on TV shows, especially at this time of year when people are both grappling with New Year’s resolutions as well as just trying to get back on track following a Christmas of indulgences. However, as a biochemist, Jessie goes have a genuinely unique approach, and her singular focus on blood-sugar levels goes mean she is able to present some new ideas on living a healthy lifestyle and eating well – and her advice is backed up by hard scientific research.

As she says on her ‘Glucose Goddess’ website, her work has “helped millions of people improve their health by making cutting-edge science accessible”. Her work, the site explains, “centres around the startling discovery about the essential role of blood sugar in every aspect of our lives, and the surprising hacks to optimise it”.

It almost feels as though her unique background and fresh approach to health is being undersold by a mere two-part special, rather than a full series. Perhaps we will hear more from her in the future on Channel 4 – and until such a time, there is always the internet where she has quite the following and provides, as she explains, a “safe space where everyone is welcome, and every step is celebrated”.

Grantchester (Wednesday 15/01/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

It’s the end of an era – the Rev Will Davenport is about to move on to pastures new.

“I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will for the last five years,” says Tom Brittney. “I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me.”

How will Grantchester cope without him? Well, it’s survived a previous clerical change, when Sidney Chambers (James Norton) left during the fourth season, but it’s always a worrying time when such things happen. Fans are left asking, ‘will we like the incoming replacement character?’ ‘Is the axe about to fall on the show?’ and other such questions.

We won’t have long to wait for the answers, but it’s Will’s best mate, police officer Geordie Keating, played by Robson Green, we should perhaps be most concerned about. He doesn’t take the news well.

“It’s all about Geordie projecting onto Will how it’ll all play out,” claims the veteran star. “He’s thinking Will is doing it for selfish reasons, rather than reasons of broadening one’s horizons. And Geordie is very spiteful and selfish about it all. He tells Will about the damage he’ll do to his adopted son Ernie and all his friends, and how it will affect Cathy and the family, how it will affect the other characters. Geordie thinks it’s such a selfish act. And therefore, when Will is asking Geordie for his blessing, Geordie doesn’t give it.”

Viewers will be pleased to know, however, that the characters don’t part on bad terms.

“The words were so beautiful,” explains Green. “It was me looking him in the eye and saying, ‘I’ll miss you.’ It’s like a living bereavement. But again, we’re not only saying goodbye to Tom, we’re saying goodbye to that beautiful character who’s brought so much to the series.

“And we’re saying goodbye to that relationship between two men who genuinely love each other. And so it wasn’t a difficult scene to do. It was so easy to play the reality of the situation because we were genuinely saying goodbye to each other. So there was no acting required. I was in bits.”

No doubt everyone watching will be too, which perhaps puts more pressure on Rishi Nair, the former Hollyoaks and Count Abdulla star, who will be playing the vicarage’s next resident, Rev Alphy Kotteram. Not that he seems daunted by the idea of filling such big shoes as those worn by Brittney and Norton before him.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester,” says Nair. “The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

The feeling is, without a doubt, mutual. After all, as one door closes, another opens…

Britain’s Great Cathedrals: To the Glory of God (Thursday 16/01/24, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

This documentary is the first of new two-parter presented by the very watchable Reverend Pat Allerton. He’s a relative newcomer to TV presenting (although he did feature on last summer’s very similar Channel 5 doc Building Britain’s Cathedrals), but clearly a forward-thinking member of the Church who became known as ‘The Portable Priest’ during lockdown thanks to his outdoor services for people who were missing attending church.

He’s a natural in front of the camera – churchgoers amongst the viewers might envy his parishioners – and he clearly knows his stuff when it comes to his subject here.

The Revd Pat travels from the south to the north of England to discover the secrets of our country’s greatest architectural gems – its cathedrals – beginning with what is for him a return visit to St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the place where he was first ordained in 2010.

Pat discovers the incredible story of how Sir Christopher Wren brought a new architectural design to England, and in doing so created the one of the most complex structures of the 17th century – the cathedral’s iconic dome.

Then it’s on to Canterbury, the oldest cathedral in England and the site of what was perhaps one of the famous murders in British history – that of the martyred Thomas Becket.

Pat meets with the cathedral’s archive and library expert, who explains why this was such a traumatic moment for the county. He’s also given privileged access to the bell tower at Canterbury Cathedral to view its famous ceiling – often praised as one of the great glories of English architecture.

Such a building must be hard to maintain, and indeed we learn how, and why, it costs a staggering £30,000 every day just to keep the cathedral in working order.

Is it possible to put a price on something that is so important not only in religious terms, but historically, socially and architecturally?

The final stop in this edition is Salisbury Cathedral, a monument that is so impressive it attracts visitors from all over the world (even, apparently, Russia – although it is open for debate whether a certain pair of alleged intelligence agents actually visited the country’s tallest spire).

Pat learns the incredible story of how the cathedral was built on a swamp, and hears about how it has needed constant interventions over the years to stop it collapsing due to its precarious position.

We meet the Cathedral Clerk of Works, who has dedicated his entire working life to maintaining the building. He tells Pat of the emotional moment he saw the scaffolding removed from the exterior of the cathedral for the first time in 40 years following extensive renovation works.

The ecclesiastical view of these magnificent buildings is clear – they are physical representation of the glory of God, as well as a place of worship and the seat of the Bishop.

However, these buildings serve a secular purpose as well: they are our oldest and most impressive buildings, and have been in continuous use since their completion so afford us a direct link to centuries of history. This is worth celebrating.

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Rotterdam (Friday 17/01/2025, Channel 4, 8.30pm)

Words by Richard Jones

The excitement of the festive season is a distant memory, it’s freezing outside and the nights are long and dark.

Although most of us are skint, bored and counting down the days to the first payday of 2025, that’s not stopping many from dreaming about the summer and planning a getaway.

Realising that January is by far the busiest month for holiday bookings, TV schedulers tend to pack the channels with travel shows that whisk viewers off to faraway climes at this time of the year.

Of all the celebrity travelogues and adventure shows available to watch and stream, and there are a lot, one is a bit different to the others.

Travel Man sees the host (now Joe Lycett, formerly Richard Ayoade) head to a famous city with a fellow comedian/celebrity.

Over two days, they see sights, taste local foods and immerse themselves in the city’s culture, chatting and making jokes as they go.

As such, Travel Man has never really been about the places the duos visit. It’s all to do with the comedic potterings of the travellers and has been called “a travel show that’s got very little to do with travel”.

“I’ve really enjoyed doing it,” Lycett told The Guardian after taking over as host from Ayoade in late 2021.

“I love comics and I love spending time with them. But normally when I’m working with comics, it’s in quite a heightened environment. You’re working with people when they are full of adrenaline, maybe even boozed up. Whereas with this show, it’s so much more relaxed.

“You do really get to immerse yourself in a person in a way you wouldn’t if you were just doing a gig with them.”

But as well as the banter between Joe and his chosen travel companion, there are plenty of activities for them to get their teeth stuck into.

However, Lycett makes it clear that he doesn’t play a part in drawing up the itinerary.

“No, I leave that entirely up to the production company,” he says.

“If I was in control it would be catastrophic. You wouldn’t see any activities. You would just be watching Joe and someone else get p*ssed.”

The 13th season of the world’s most sarky travel show began last week, with Joe’s trip to the sunny Spanish city of Málaga alongside David O’Doherty proving to be the perfect way to fill 30 minutes on a cold Friday night.

And the new run continues this evening, as Joe is joined by one third of The Last Leg hosting line-up, Alex Brooker, for a two-day tour of the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

After taking the train direct from London, they launch into a break full of unusual activities, attractions and flavours.

For accommodation, they swerve hotels in favour of Wikkelboats – eco-friendly floating houses insulated with corrugated cardboard, that come complete with hot tubs on deck.

Once they’re settled in, they book onto the Rooftop Tour, taking in some of the most interesting views in Rotterdam, including a farm and the oldest skyscraper in Europe.

For dinner, Joe and Alex head to Fermin – a restaurant that loves to use fermented flavours in its unique and inventive menu.

The second day begins with a culture hit as the pair head to Rotterdam’s largest gallery’s storeroom, the futuristic Depot, before rounding off their caper with chips in peanut sauce, a stroll across a famous bridge, and a game at the Dutch pinball museum, which gives Alex an idea for a new show.