The documentary Stacey Dooley Investigates first aired in 2009 and is now on its seventh season. The first two episodes were based around the aftermath for young women who have been stalked.

The latest episode is filmed in Yorkshire on BBC One this week and will see Dooley spend a week and a half in a convent.

Here is everything you need to know about Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent.

What is Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent about?

Investigative journalist, Dooley, will spend 10 days living with the nuns of St Hilda’s Priory in Whitby and while she’s not religious, she will immerse herself in their minimalist lifestyle to try to connect to the deeper, quieter and slower way of life.

Through conversations and quiet reflection, she comes across challenges and benefits of living within the strict confines of a convent, while learning about the women who have taken vows of poverty, obedience and celibacy.

To get the full religious experience, Dooley must follow the nuns’ strict schedule of eating meals in silence, learning how to pray and singing in their choir.

Since it was founded 115 years ago, not much has changed at the convent, but with an ageing population and a smaller number of women being called to the vocation, this way of life is dying out.

Dooley discovers how the sisters - some of whom have been at the convent for 50 years - adjust with the rigidity of an old-fashioned, scheduled life, which is far different from her busy, hectic everyday existence.

Through her time living with 23 devout nuns, can she explore new insights into her life that lasts beyond her time with them?

How can I watch Stacey Dooley Inside the Convent?

The documentary will air on BBC One on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:20pm.