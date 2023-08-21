Channel 4 has released some preview photos of scenes from new thriller series The Couple Next Door which was filmed in Yorkshire.

The Couple Next Door will air on Channel 4 this autumn and stars actors Sam Heughan, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw and Alfred Enoch.

The dark, psychological drama was produced by Eagle Eye Drama and explores the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing after your deepest desires.

It was directed by Dries Vos (known for Suspect and Professor T), and written by David Allison (known for Bedlam and Marcella).

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie on The Couple Next Door. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The Couple Next Door is a six-part series that involves the addictive, emotional rollercoaster of the life of Evie (Eleanor), Pete (Alfred), Danny (Sam) and Becka (Jessica) and delves into how we never know what goes on behind closed doors.

When Evie and Pete move to the suburbs, they find themselves in a world full of anxiety that may lead them to temptations following a friendship formed with the couple next door, traffic police officer Danny and his wife, yoga instructor Becka. Over time, the two couples grow increasingly close and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.

The Couple Next Door will premiere on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available on STARZ in the US and Canada, as well as Lionsgate+, their international premium streaming service in Latin America, including Brazil.