Yorkshire Coast business Bar Noir and The Believe Boutique based in Redcar was the first business featured in series 18 of The Hotel Inspector presented by Alex Polizzi - here are your thoughts on it.

In the north east seaside of Redcar, single mum and part-time Lollipop Lady, Claire Skjelhaug, followed her dreams to own a town centre bar, with its own unique six-bedroom hotel called Bar Noir and The Believe Boutique, with the help of her two sons.

She may be a newbie when it comes to working in hospitality, but she is an avid supporter of her hometown and hopes that her distinctive accommodation can lead the charge in Redcar’s transformation, so she called Alex Polizzi, The Hotel Inspector, to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the help of Alex, who pinpoints the issues with her business, including interior problems, and that the project hasn’t been signed off by building control yet, Claire does everything she can to achieve her dream of owning her own business.

Alex Polizzi on the first episode of The Hotel Inspector series 18. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

A day before the episode aired on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 on Channel 5, Claire posted on Facebook how she felt being on the show.

“It was March this year I applied to go on the show, the renovation had gone on way too long, I'd been let down, messed about, you name it, I probably faced every challenge possible!

“I had stuff all over, I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was taking time out of the bar to work upstairs but I was just feeling overwhelmed, with no clarity, no order and no plan!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember speaking to my friend vic the morning they were coming and asked her for any guidance. She said…… just be yourself Claire, be you! She's going to love you! And So I did!

“I was surprised at how ok and comfortable I felt with all the cameras, crew, questions and attention all being on me but I was actually cool with it and forgot about the cameras In no Time!

“Everyone was amazing and so lovely, and we all got on so well!

“I won’t say much else I’ll let you tune in and watch for yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited but dreading seeing myself on tv tomorrow, I’m guessing that’s normal though and it is what it is now, it was an experience that I will never forget and I will always be grateful for!”

She received a lot of praise for her appearance on the show. Below are fans’ reactions.

“U have done amazing.” - Andrea Pawsecco Martin

“Oh I love this show, and Alex always seems so lovely and positive. She looks very comfortable with you there Can’t wait for the country to see your little gem of a business.” - Christine Harris

“Be proud it's gorgeous business great staff friendly and hotel looks amazing.” - Sarah Thompson

“You deserve this.” - Leanne Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hi Claire, thank you so much for looking after me this afternoon. Certainly looking forward to watching you on the television tonight!” - Shelagh Holyoake

“You were fantastic I wish you all the luck in the world. The rooms look brilliant.” - Nick Kindon

“Just watched the programme. I wish you all the luck with the hotel. You deserve it. The place looks great and you've evidently worked really hard. If we're ever up that way, we'll defo book in!” - Emma Mac

“Woohoo looks fab.” - Kaffy Mac

“Just watched the program and came straight into fb to find you, so next time I have a spare weekend, I can visit your amazing place. You clearly have the determination and I wish you every success.” - Danyelle van Rensburg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just watched your programe on channel 5 glad your bar and hotel got finished and you’re doing well. Ive lived in Scotland for years but originally from Redcar and it great to see someone doing well from the area. All the best and hope you get lots of customers.” - Andrea Farrell

“Just watched the programme, well done to you and wishing you good luck with the hotel, I've never been to Redcar but would definitely stay at your place if I ever get to visit.” - Dave Miles

“Well done you…it looks great …I’ve got lots of “dust collectors” too! Hey…people love the decor. I’m 7 months open & love your drive, wishing you every success.” - The Island in Oxfordshire

“Amazing what you can watch on a firestick at 6am on a Wednesday morning in Australia. Well done Claire.” - Mark Hurwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad