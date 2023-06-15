A new Channel 5 show will delve into the unfiltered history of the Viking invasion that took place 1,000 years ago and its connection with Yorkshire.

The three-part docuseries will be presented by archaeologist Raksha Dave and Dr Xand van Tulleken who will tell of the brutal story of one of the most bloody and savage conquests in English history.

1,000 years ago, England was invaded by a large fleet of Viking longships and thousands of Viking warriors charged throughout the country, spreading death and destruction. They were led by the teenage Danish Prince Canute.

They were insistent on a complete regime change and crowned Canute as the first Viking king of England and only the ailing English King Ethelred the unready and his son, Edmund Ironside stood in their way.

Raksha Dave and Dr Xand van Tulleken on the show The Vikings. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Xand and Raksha will follow the bloody fight for the throne of England, chapter by chapter as the Vikings topple England and unveil the horrifying brutality of Canute’s Viking forces and expose what the Vikings were really like as they blasted their way throughout the country.

They will cover what life would have been like for villagers during the constant threat of Viking raids and reveal that rather than just pillaging and returning the Scandinavia, some Vikings settled in York and made it their home. They lived and ruled by Viking traditions for generations.

The series will air its first episode on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9pm on Channel 5 and following two episodes will air on Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23.

In the first episode, Dr Xand van Tulleken and Raksha Dave will investigate how the ferocious Viking army prepared for invasion in Denmark before launching their terrifying attack on England.

Vikings reenactment on episode 2 of The Vikings. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

They will also explore the feud between the weak King Ethelred and its treacherous son, Edmund and the development of the Vikings’ bloody onslaught as its armies arrive in England and begin their attack, first on the South coast.

Xand will visit an ancient Danish fort and experience Viking battle training first hand. He will then find out what life was like for a Viking warrior on board their cutting-edge longships.

In Cambridge, Raksha learns how the Vikings raped and pillaged the land, extorting millions in today’s money through fear and brutality.

